 
 

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 Mph - Watch

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 5:44am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 11 2017, 5:49am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Apparently, the Lucid Air EV prototype reached 235 mph on a test drive and thereby it has outdone itself by going 18 miles faster than its usual speed.

A couple of months back, Lucid Motors made quite a mark on the automobile landscape by declaring that its Air Alpha prototype had reached the 217 mph milestone on a ring.

This was supposed to be the limit on the speed range of this car. Recently, it has beat that speed and gone the whole hog by reaching 235 mph which is quite an achievement on its own.

As far as EVs are concerned, there hasn’t been much information forthcoming regarding their top speeds. Such vehicles as the Tesla Model S have great acceleration and an impressive torque yet their speed remains limited.

Other luxury cars and high performance vehicles also show the same speed limits. Lucid Motors however wants the Air to be a car that is classic in every way. Thus the topmost speed of this vehicle is ensured as being above the competition. It is a speedster par excellence.

The car the company tested in April was limited in its speed due to a number of issues. The 217 mph speed limit was put in place owing to the insecurities surrounding the car. This prototype even had an emergency parachute in case a mishap were to take place anytime.

This was indeed a beautiful feature. After the test run, Lucid Motors renewed the software of this EV. The second run thus went like a breeze. This Air Alpha EV is definitely a car that is unpredictable in its smooth moves. 

Even Tesla’s Model S has a top speed that reaches merely 155 mph. The problem with Tesla’s cars is that they have software limitations. Lucid Motors has removed all such limitations.

The improvements made in the Air Alpha were not one but many. The self-leveling air suspension was modified to suit the changed specifications. As for the front motor, it had reached a high temperature.

Thus the software was updated and the coolant flow and ventilation were also adjusted to better allow the front motor to simmer down. Lucid Air’s interior environment is very ornate and opulent. It is a dream vehicle.

