 
 

Microsoft Wants To Use White Space To Bring 2 Million Americans Online

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 5:59am CDT

 

Microsoft Wants to Use White Space to Bring 2 Million Americans Online
Image via Getty
 

FCC still has to approve the plan

Microsoft is pushing the FCC to allow it to use white space to provide broadband internet access to millions of Americans in rural parts of the US. White space is the unused channels that are between TV broadcasts. For starters Microsoft wants to bring 2 million users in rural areas of 12 states online using this white space.

The states that Microsoft wants to target for the initial rollout include New York, Texas, Washington, Virginia, Michigan, Maine, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin reports ZDNet. Microsoft sent a letter to the FCC in June outlining its plans and pushing to make the white space available for broadband connectivity in regional areas.

Microsoft wrote in the letter, "Millions of Americans, including millions of students, largely in rural communities, lack broadband internet access, which is a critical component of enabling success in today's digital society.

"Microsoft's research and community deployments have shown that white spaces technology is a very effective tool for expanding existing broadband networks into unserved or underserved communities. This is because white spaces technologies use a frequency band that permits network operators to extend wireless broadband signals significantly farther than other bands, while requiring less infrastructure and increasing affordability.

"As a result, with white spaces technologies, providers can expand their networks to serve communities where existing technologies are economically impractical to deploy.

Microsoft wants the FCC to enable its plans with at least three white space channels for each market with a fourth white space channel reserved in each market for UHF. Microsoft added that the plan won't affect TV broadcasts and wrote, "This regulatory certainty is critical to supporting the investment needed to take the important step of reducing the technology to a chip."

"This will drive down prices to levels that can allow pervasive nationwide availability -- but chipmakers will only take this step if there are three channels available."

The tech required to make this plan happen has been tested for several years in Africa by Microsoft under the software giant's 4Afrika initiative and it has been tested in India as well. It's unclear if Microsoft would be the service provider, in India it was not. Microsoft stated that "...we want to empower entrepreneurs..."

Comments

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

