Best Prime Day 2017 Laptop Deals Start at $129.99

Amazon Prime Day 2017 lets Prime members save on the purchase of laptops and Chromebooks. If you need a new laptop for back to school or home, today is a good opportunity to find deal. A selection of Google powered Chromebooks is on sale right now with up to a 30% discount. Prices start at $129.99 for a 11.6" Acer Chromebook CB3-131-C3SZ. Find all Chromebook deals on amazon.com.

Popular Prime Day 2017 Chromebook deals include:

$129.99 11.6" Acer Chromebook CB3-131-C3SZ - best seller

$149 ASUS C201PA-DS02 11.6 inch Chromebook (1.8GHz Quad-Core, 4GB LPDDR3, 16GB eMMC, Navy Blue)

$219 Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible (11.6-Inch HD Touch, Intel Celeron N3150, 4GB DDR3L, 32GB, Chrome, CB5-132T-C1LK)

Amazon also features Prime Day 2017 deals on Windows 10 laptops. Featured brands include Asus, Acer and HP. Popular Prime Day 2017 Windows laptop deals include the following:

$219.99 HP 14-inch Laptop (AMD E2-7110, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Windows 10 14-an013nr, Silver)

$699.99 ASUS ZenBook UX330UA-AH54 13.3-inch Ultra-Slim Laptop (Core i5 Processor, 8GB DDR3, 256GB SSD, Windows 10) With Harman Kardon Audio, Backlit keyboard, Fingerprint Reader.

$349.99 Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM 15.6-Inch Full HD Notebook (Intel Core i3-7100U Processor 7th Generation , 4GB DDR4, 1TB 5400RPM Hard Drive, Intel HD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home).

$499.99 ASUS P-Series P2540UA-AB51 business standard Laptop (7th Gen Intel Core i5, 2.5GHz 3M Cache, up to 3.1GHz), FHD Display, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home, Fingerprint, TPM, 9hrs battery life.

Prime Day 2017 is the third annual Prime Day. Amazon created this sales day from scratch to celebrate the 10th Prime service anniversary. Now this sales day has grown to be named along Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest sales days of the year. Amazon has sold 90,000 TV, 2 million toys and 1 million shoes in the Prime Day sale last year.