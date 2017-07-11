Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alternatives Sales Spring Up Everywhere

It is "Big Deals Day," says Best Buy. Amazon's competitors are hosting Prime Day alternative sales in a big way. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 has kicked off last night and Amazon has released new Prime Day deals this morning on the actual Prime Day 2017.

Matt Lindner, editor at Internet Retailer says that 22 of the 50 largest online retailers are hosting Prime Day attack sales. Among those retailers are Best Buy, Microsoft, NewEgg and ToysRUs. Amazon's closest online competitor Walmart, hosts a huge summer savings event online at walmart.com.

This is great new for consumers. Competition is driving the quality and quantity of deals. The alternative Prime Day sales events are also great news for consumers who do not want to sign up for Amazon Prime. They still can get access to deals on Prime Day, just not on amazon.com.

Best Buy does say it best. It is just a big deals day. If you have a Prime membership, you will find stil the most deals today in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Prime members can check the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Visit the Prime Day 2017 page to browse all current Spotlight deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the best Prime Day 2017 deals.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.