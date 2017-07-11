Nintendo SNES Classic Game F-ZERO

Nintendo has its SNES Classic list of games that make every gamer’s heart start throbbing with sheer thriller intensity. Starting from September 29, 2017, 21 games will be available with mini console. F-ZERO is one of them.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Developer

The game was originally released in 1990 for SNES. The brainchild of Shigeru Miyamoto, one of the art designers who played a role in the formation of the game was Takaya Imamura. The pseudo-3D capacity of the SNES suits this game to a T. A jazz album was released featuring 12 of the songs on this game.

Release Date

In 1990, the game was released in Japan for Nintendo SNES. In 1991, it came to stores in North America. Finally, in 1992, it arrived in Europe. Re-released for the Virtual Console service on the Wii in 2006 and again for the Wii U in 2013, the game was finally released for the New Nintendo 3DS last year.

Story

It is basically a futuristic racing video game. In the year 2560, the world has gone dreadfully wrong and a couple of very rich individuals control the fate of humanity. They are corrupt to the extreme and live lives of opulence and ease. They rely for their entertainment on a new version of the Formula One called F-ZERO. This involves hovercars.

Players get to compete with other entities via these hovercars. These players come from all corners of the universe and are experts at operating the hovercars. This game has set the standards as far as racing games go. Alien life forms are a part of the landscape as well as the mindscape. It is a dystopian earth that is shown in the game and entertainment for entertainment’s sake is the sole criteria for everything. The racers in this game are a colorful bunch.

Gameplay

The game players engage in a high speed racing tournament. Termed the F-ZERO, it consists of four players that have their singular hovercars which they can operate. The main goal is beating foes while trying to reach the finish line. Dangers lie in ambush such as slippery slopes and treacherous magnets that pull the hovercars to their ruin. Each hovercar has a power meter which gives readings that tell the players what state it is in.

There are ways of refueling the hovercars. The hovercars have to complete five laps around the racing track. They have to keep up their efforts to excel otherwise they risk being put out of order. For each point scored, a Super Jet is awarded to the players. There are various levels and echelons to this game. Partially the game seems to have been designed in the Grand Prix style.

Popularity

The game was praised for its graphic details. It is pure realism at its best. It has been dubbed the speediest, most smooth racing game that has ever been developed. The Mode 7 system that it employs ensures this. The scenery that enters one’s line of vision is very convincing in its finesse. The surreal experience it lends gamers is more than any arcade game could give.

Compared to other games, this one emerges on top. It is class material. The game also requires ability to play. You cannot just move your hands around the Joy-Cons and expect to be able to win. What you need is real skill in order to get yourself out of the conundrums this game lands you in. There have been a few voices in the wilderness regarding how this game lacks a plot.

However, this is a minor problem that ought not be something to get all riled up about. The important thing is that it is fun to play and builds hand-eye coordination. This game has set the standards for the racing car genre of video games. This is a game that shows little if any signs of becoming old hat.

Its popularity is uncontested and it is the heartthrob of so many who like to raise their adrenaline levels without leaving their living room. It deserves the title of being an excellent game that can be manipulated any way one likes. The sharp futuristic aesthetics of F-ZERO make for some fast moves that go in a fluid-like manner right before one’s eyes.

It is indeed the next step forward in games on the Nintendo SNES Classic platform.

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.