 
 

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals On Xbox One S And Sony PS4 Slim, But No Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 8:52am CDT

 

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch
 

Amazon released today special Prime Day video console deals.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals line-up added deals on video game consoles Tuesday morning. The Sony PS4 Slim 500GB Uncharted 4 Bundle is on sale for $229. Amazon throws in The Last of Us Remastered and Comixology into this Sony PS4 bundle deal.

The Prime Day 2017 Xbox One S Bundle sells for $239.99. The bundle contains an additional wireless controller, 3 digital game codes for Recore, Halo 5, and Forza Motorsport 6 and the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit.

Both Prime Day video game console bundles provide excellent value. If you are in the market for a Nintendo Switch, Amazon has sold out again of the $299.99 Nintendo Switch. The retailer had it in stock yesterday ahead of Prime Day. If you live near one of the few Amazon Books stores, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch there. A Prime membership is required for purchase.

Amazon has ramped up the Prime Day video game deals compared to last year. The Deals for Gamers section is packed with deals on video games, accessories and deals on consoles. The list of deals also includes another Prime Day 2017 console deal. The Nintendo Galaxy Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Console is $174.99 on check out for Prime members.

There are more new Prime Day 2017 deals that went live this morning. You can find the Prime Day 2017 deal highlights for Tuesday in our current Prime Day deals guide.

