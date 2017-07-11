Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime members could already shop Prime Day 2017 last night. On Tuesday, the actual Prime Day 2017 the deal hunting continues. Amazon has released new Prime Day deals this morning and continues to add new deals until midnight. Amazon finally made it. The hashtag #AmazonPrimeDay is the top trending hashtag on Twitter as of 10:30am ET. Shopping deals on Amazon is now on everybody's mind.

We are trying to spot the best Prime Day 2017 deals as they surface. Find below the best Prime Day 2017 available now. Find the best deals on video games, TVs, movies, toys and more below:

$129 Anova Sous Vide

$249.99 iRobot Roomba 652

Up to 40% off Fossil Q smartwatches

$149 GoPro Hero Session Bundle

$74.99 Game of Thrones Season 1-6 Blu-ray

$89.99 Instant Pot DUO80 8qt. Pressure Cooker

$624.99 Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Unlocked Phone Bundle

$109.99 Samsung Gear 360 Real 360° HD VR Camera

Up to 50% Off Athletic & Outdoor Shoes

Up to 30% off Under Armour

$98 Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

$499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

$229 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted Bundle plus The Last of Us

$239.99 Xbox One S Controller and Games Bundle

$179.99 Moto G Plus (5th Generation)

$14 Exploding Kittens

$149.99 Cozmo Robot by Anki

$89.99 Amazon Echo

$29.99 Fire 7

$34.99 Echo Dot



$89.99 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

$89.99 Kindle Paperwhite

$99.99 32-inch TCL TV - waiting for release

We will keep updating this Prime Day 2017 deals list for Tuesday, July 11 all day. Bookmark this page or follow us on Twitter to not miss a deal.

The Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are a no-brainer, if you have been contemplating to get an Echo or other Amazon device in our home. Today is the time to get these devices. The discounts are steep, especially on the Amazon Echo. Prime members save 50% on the Alexa voice assistant speaker. Amazon revealed that by 4am this morning the Amazon Echo was the most sold product in the Prime Day 2017 sale so far.

The Prime Day TV deals are again the hardest to get. The featured Prime Day 2017 TV deals are selling out rather quickly. Amazon has warned in the initial Prime Day 2017 announcement that despite deep inventory, the TV deals will eventually sell out due to enormous demand. The focus on the Prime Day TV deals is on bargain and mid-range TVs. We have not seen much movement in discounts on high-end TVs.

Make sure to check the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Visit the Prime Day 2017 page to browse all current Spotlight deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the best Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section. Prime Day 2017 is the third annual Prime Day. Amazon created this sales day from scratch to celebrate the 10th Prime service anniversary.

There is a big tech focus on Prime Day 2017 in the spotlight deals. Prime members can save 30% or more on tech including robot vacuum cleaners, headsets, TVs and more. Savings on fashion, toys, kitchen, movies and video games complete the Prime Day deals offering.

Now this sales day has grown to be named along Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest sales days of the year. Other online retailers are hosting counter sales to capture some of the sales volume Amazon is generating on Prime Day. Amazon has sold 90,000 TV, 2 million toys and 1 million shoes in the Prime Day sale last year. This year experts predict another staggering growth, breaking again previous sales records.