This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple's Siri And Google Assistant

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 deal on the Amazon Echo destroys the voice assistant competition. Amazon cut the price of the device by 50% to $89.99. Right away it was clear that this is one of the hottest Prime Day 2017 deals. Amazon has now confirmed to CNBC that by 4am this morning the Amazon Echo was the most sold product in the Prime Day 2017 sale so far.

The Echo is though not ranked right now as the top-selling electronics. It gets outsold by the $34.99 Amazon Echo Dot 2, which is likely ending up again as the most popular seller on Prime Day when all is over. Amazon has likely sold several hundred thousand or maybe even reaches a million of Alexa enabled devices on Prime Day 2017 alone.

These devices bring Alexa into homes across America today and keep Google Assistant out. It will be hard for Apple to break into Amazon's stronghold this fall with their HomePod Siri speaker.

The Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are a no-brainer, if you have been contemplating to get an Echo or other Amazon device in our home. Today is the time to get these devices. The discounts are steep, especially on the Amazon Echo. Prime members save 50% on the Alexa voice assistant speaker.

Now this sales day has grown to be named along Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest sales days of the year. Other online retailers are hosting counter sales to capture some of the sales volume Amazon is generating on Prime Day. Amazon has sold 90,000 TV, 2 million toys and 1 million shoes in the Prime Day sale last year. This year experts predict another staggering growth, breaking again previous sales records.