Amazon Prime Day 2017: Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Is $129

The way geeks cook is with a Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker. I have tasted the result when I visited a friend who qualifies as a geek. He cooked some chicken in a bag in a pot with Sous Vide. The Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker, which can be controlled via an app is a Prime Day deal today, July 11.

Prime members can pick up the Anova Sous Video Wi-Fi cooker for $129, saving 35% over the $199 list price. The sous vide cooking produces restaurant quality results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method.

Food is cooked evenly edge to edge, with no worry of overcooking. The Sous Video stick heats and circulates water in the pot, evenly cooking food to a precise temperature to guarantee perfect results every time. Cook everything from meats, fish and vegetables to soups, and desserts.

Attach the Anova Precision Cooker to any water-filled pot.

Set the time and temperature either manually on the device, or through the Anova Culinary app.

Put food in a ziplock bag, drop the bag into the water and clip it to the side of the pot.

Food is ready to eat out of the bag. Some people like to finish their cook by searing, throwing it on the grill, or by broiling it to give a nice look and a crispy outer layer.

The Anova is the only sous vide device that allows you to set and control your foods time and temperature manually on the cooker, through an app, or by voice. That is correct. You can use Amazon Alexa on the Echo to ask Anova to cook a steak, ask Anova how long my food has been cooking and ask Anova to heat the water to 129 degrees.

The Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Prime Day deal is available on amazon.com.