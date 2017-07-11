 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Is $129

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 10:26am CDT | by , in News

 

 

Buy This Now On Amazon

Cook Like Geek and use an app controlled cooker.

The way geeks cook is with a Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker. I have tasted the result when I visited a friend who qualifies as a geek. He cooked some chicken in a bag in a pot with Sous Vide. The Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker, which can be controlled via an app is a Prime Day deal today, July 11.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Prime members can pick up the Anova Sous Video Wi-Fi cooker for $129, saving 35% over the $199 list price. The sous vide cooking produces restaurant quality results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method.

Food is cooked evenly edge to edge, with no worry of overcooking. The Sous Video stick heats and circulates water in the pot, evenly cooking food to a precise temperature to guarantee perfect results every time. Cook everything from meats, fish and vegetables to soups, and desserts. 

Step 1
Attach the Anova Precision Cooker to any water-filled pot.

Step 2
Set the time and temperature either manually on the device, or through the Anova Culinary app.

Step 3
Put food in a ziplock bag, drop the bag into the water and clip it to the side of the pot.

Step 4
Food is ready to eat out of the bag. Some people like to finish their cook by searing, throwing it on the grill, or by broiling it to give a nice look and a crispy outer layer.

The Anova is the only sous vide device that allows you to set and control your foods time and temperature manually on the cooker, through an app, or by voice. That is correct. You can use Amazon Alexa on the Echo to ask Anova to cook a steak, ask Anova how long my food has been cooking and ask Anova to heat the water to 129 degrees.

The Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Prime Day deal is available on amazon.com.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

18 minutes ago

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple&#039;s Siri and Google Assistant

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple's Siri and Google Assistant

28 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Hot Prime Day 2017 TV Deal: $499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

Hot Prime Day 2017 TV Deal: $499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals That Are Upcoming and Not Sold Out

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals That Are Upcoming and Not Sold Out

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game F-ZERO

Nintendo SNES Classic Game F-ZERO

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alternatives Sales Spring Up Everywhere

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alternatives Sales Spring Up Everywhere

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

2 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Laptop Deals Start at $129.99

Best Prime Day 2017 Laptop Deals Start at $129.99

2 hours ago

Microsoft Wants to Use White Space to Bring 2 Million Americans Online

Microsoft Wants to Use White Space to Bring 2 Million Americans Online

4 hours ago

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

4 hours ago

iPhone 8 Could Start at $1,200 Says Report

iPhone 8 Could Start at $1,200 Says Report

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

4 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

5 hours ago

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

 
Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Amazon Prime Day 2017: Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Is $129

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Is $129

39 seconds ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

18 minutes ago

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple&#039;s Siri and Google Assistant

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple's Siri and Google Assistant

28 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

18 minutes ago

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple&#039;s Siri and Google Assistant

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple's Siri and Google Assistant

28 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Hot Prime Day 2017 TV Deal: $499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

Hot Prime Day 2017 TV Deal: $499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is out of Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook