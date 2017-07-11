Prime Day 2017 Deals on Toys Released on Tuesday

The Amazon Prime 2017 toy deals got new additions today. Amazon announced on Monday to offer up to 40% off select Radio Flyer wagons, Crayola, and more. This Prime Day deal is now live. Right now the selection of deals has 44 items. Even if you do not need new toys right now, you can shelve them for later, but benefit from the cash saved now.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The deals include high-tech toys like the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit on sale for $50 off. The same page features the Melissa & Doug Zoo Friends Hand Puppets (Set of 4) Elephant, Giraffe, Tiger, and Monkey for $11.99.

The classic Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon in Small is offered for $15.99 and a Crayola Light-up Tracing Pad sells for $20.99. Another high-tech toy deal is on the Kano Computer Kit, selling for $94.99 instead of $140.99. Our last Prime Day toy pick from this sal is the K’NEX 100 Model Building Set with 863 Pieces on sale for $25.99.

Find all the above Prime Day 2017 toys on amazon.com. See also these Top 10 Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals to consider. Amazon sold 2 million toys on Prime Day in 2016. It is one of the most popular deal categories on "Black Friday" in July.