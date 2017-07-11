It's Prime Day 2017 Half-time

It is Prime Day 2017 Half-time. The first 15 hours of Prime Day 2017 are behind us. Amazon extended Prime Day by 6 hours this year. Millions of Prime members have shopped for Prime Day deals already Monday evening.

Don't Miss: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

We take look at what turned out to be popular Prime Day 2017 deals so far. At the rate the TV deals sold out, it's save to say that TVs have been on the shopping list of many Amazon customers. Prime Day deals on TVs have sold out within hours or even less depending on the deal.

The new 55-inch Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV was on sale yesterday for $399.99 and is still ranked as the top selling TV, hours after it sold out. This means that Amazon sold a huge number of these Fire OS powered smart TVs.

The best selling electronics deals are of course the Amazon devices. The Echo Dot 2 and the Echo occupy the top three ranks in the best seller chart in the overall electronics category.

Right behind are the Fire and Fire HD tablets. Most Amazon devices are Prime Day deals and are still in stock. A notable exception to the Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are the Fire TV devices. Amazon is not offering deals on them.

The $229 Sony PS4 500GB Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle is the best-selling video game console. Yesterday's $399 deal on the Oculus Rift and Touch bundle propelled Facebook's VR solution into the top 10 video game sales chart. The PS4 game Nioh is the top selling video game followed by the unreleased Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 2.

Exploding Kittens, on sale as Prime Day 2017 deal, for $14 is leading the toy bestseller charts. Both edition are at the top. The family friendly version is followed by the NSFW edition. The heavily discounted Hot Wheels Ai Intelligent Race System Starter Kit is ranking third with a sales price of $24.72. The list price is $99.99.

The bestselling movie is Fifty Shades Darker followed by the announced Prime Day deal on the GOT Box set. The Bourne Classifieds set is third. The bestselling items in the Clothing section is the TravelWise Packing Cube System, on sale for $22.95.

The Shvigel Leather Passport Cover for $13.99 is surprisingly popular on second place. The Bohemian Neck Tie Vintage Printed Ethnic Style Summer Shift Dress sold by Urban CoCo is ranking third starting at $18.99. The Sedmart Tree of life pendant Amethyst Rose Crystal Necklace Gemstone Chakra goes with that perfectly.

Find all the above mentioned Prime Day 2017 best sellers on Amazon.com.