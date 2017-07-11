This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

The first time an LG OLED TV is a Prime Day deal this year. The Prime Day deal on the 65-Inch LG OLED65E6P Flat 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV just went live and is of course a Prime member exclusive deal. Amazon sells this stunning big OLED TV for $2,999.99. The regular price of the 2016 OLED TV is $4,297. This deal saves more than $1,200.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

We have already anticipated that the biggest savings on OLED TVs will be on LG's 2016 line-up. The 2016 LG OLED TVs are hailed for their image quality supporting HDR and Dolby vision. Last year's models can take it up with the new 2017 LG OLED TV generation. The improvements in the new OLED TVs is mostly in the area of input lag and sound.

The new 65-inch OLED65C7P 4K UHD OLED TV is on sale for $3,797. The above deal saves $800. To get an OLED or an LED LCD based TV is pretty much a matter of taste. This is the high-end of Television and LG OLED TVs can only be compared to the top models in the LED LCD world.

Find out more about this Prime Day OLED TV deal on amazon.com.

Prime Day 2017 has reached half-time. There are less than 15 hours to go and hunt deals. Find out what items Prime members have bought so far the most.