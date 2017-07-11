 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock Online At Walmart Again

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 1:22pm CDT

 

Walmart just restocked the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con and Gray Joy-Con.

Walmart has again restocked both Nintendo Switch consoles at Walmart.com. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con was back in stock at amazon.com on Monday. Apparently Walmart has deep inventory this time. The Nintendo Switch is still in stock after one hour.

The Tracker app has just triggered the smartphone alerts for both Switch console version available at  Walmart. This time Walmart requires again to purchase the Switch as part of a bundle starting at $378.76. Yesterday Walmart did not have that limit.  You can try to use the Walmart app to avoid the bundle, but your order might get cancelled.

