New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released

The 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition has sold yesterday. The new TV running Amazon's Fire TV system has been a Prime Day deal priced at $399.99. Now Amazon offers a Prime Day deal on a the 50-inch Element 4K Fire Smart TV.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The 50" Element Fire TV Edition TV is bundled with Sound Bar and Digital Antenna for $499.99. The bundle consists of the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and and AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna with a 35 mile range. Amazon says you save $160 with this bundle deal over buying them separately.

The Fire TV Edition Smart TVs go beyond the capabilities of a Fire TV stick. These Smart TVs seamlessly integrates your content services on the home screen including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. Amazon shows what is on live TV right besides your other streaming offers. The Element Fire Edition TVs have 16GB of internal storage for pausing and rewind live TV from your antenna.

With the included Voice Remote with Alexa you ca use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. Universal search works across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.

The Smart TV and live TV integration combined with voice control are the big draw of these TVs. Amazon is giving Roku and other smart TV operating systems a new challenge. The display on these new Element Smart TVs is though not as great for watching movies or play video games.

The above Prime Day deal on this Element TV bundle is likely to sell out soon. The Prime Day 2017 TV deals page has more current Prime Day 2017 TV deals. From the announced Prime Day 2017 deals, pretty much all are sold out. We have not seen yet the $99.99 32-inch TCL TV deal and the mystery $599.99 55-inch Brand-name 4K Smart TV deal.

Visit the Prime Day 2017 page to browse all current Spotlight deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the best Prime Day 2017 deals.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.