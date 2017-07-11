 
 

New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 1:03pm CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released
 

Amazon offers a new Prime Day deal on the popular Element Smart TV with Fire TV OS.

The 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition has sold yesterday. The new TV running Amazon's Fire TV system has been a Prime Day deal priced at $399.99. Now Amazon offers a Prime Day deal on a the 50-inch Element 4K Fire Smart TV.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The 50" Element Fire TV Edition TV is bundled with Sound Bar and Digital Antenna for $499.99. The bundle consists of the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and and AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna with a 35 mile range. Amazon says you save $160 with this bundle deal over buying them separately. 

The Fire TV Edition Smart TVs go beyond the capabilities of a Fire TV stick. These Smart TVs seamlessly integrates your content services on the home screen including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. Amazon shows what is on live TV right besides your other streaming offers. The Element Fire Edition TVs have 16GB of internal storage for pausing and rewind live TV from your antenna. 

With the included Voice Remote with Alexa you ca use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. Universal search works across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video. 

The Smart TV and live TV integration combined with voice control are the big draw of these TVs. Amazon is giving Roku and other smart TV operating systems a new challenge. The display on these new Element Smart TVs is though not as great for watching movies or play video games. 

The above Prime Day deal on this Element TV bundle is likely to sell out soon. The Prime Day 2017 TV deals page has more current Prime Day 2017 TV deals. From the announced Prime Day 2017 deals, pretty much all are sold out. We have not seen yet the $99.99 32-inch TCL TV deal and the mystery $599.99 55-inch Brand-name 4K Smart TV deal.

Visit the Prime Day 2017 page to browse all current Spotlight deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the best Prime Day 2017 deals.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

It&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

It's Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

52 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

1 hour ago

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

47 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Toys Released on Tuesday

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Toys Released on Tuesday

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Is $129

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi Cooker Is $129

2 hours ago

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple&#039;s Siri and Google Assistant

This Prime Day 2017 Deal Destroys Apple's Siri and Google Assistant

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

Prime Day 2017 Has Exceptional Deals on Xbox One S and Sony PS4 Slim, but No Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

Hot Prime Day 2017 TV Deal: $499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

Hot Prime Day 2017 TV Deal: $499.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals That Are Upcoming and Not Sold Out

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals That Are Upcoming and Not Sold Out

4 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game F-ZERO

Nintendo SNES Classic Game F-ZERO

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alternatives Sales Spring Up Everywhere

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alternatives Sales Spring Up Everywhere

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

5 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Laptop Deals Start at $129.99

Best Prime Day 2017 Laptop Deals Start at $129.99

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

 
Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Prime Day 2017

It&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

It's Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

52 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

1 hour ago

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

47 minutes ago

It&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

It's Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

52 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

1 hour ago

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is out of Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook