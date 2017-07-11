Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

One of the last big Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV deals is released. The 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV is on sale for $599.99. This TV deal fits the announced Prime Day 2017 deal: "$599.99 55" premium brand 4K smart LED TV."

The weird thing is that the Sony XBR55X700D was on sale for $499.99 just a couple hours ago and sold out. Now the Sony XBR55X700D is back in stock, but sells for the new higher $599.99 price. The regular price of this Sony 4K TV is $798.

It's still a good deal to get a big screen TV with 4K resolution and HDR support for under $600. Amazon might have made a mistake earlier. After realizing that the actual Prime Day 2017 deal for this Sony 4K Smart TV is $599.99 and not $499.99, they pulled the deal.

The 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV is a 2016 model. This Sony 4K HDR TV has decent reviews and runs on the Android TV platform.

Features of the Sony XBR55X700D include Direct-Lit LED, Refresh Rate of 60Hz (Native), Motionflow XR 240 (Effective), 4 HDMI (HDCP 2.2/HDMI 2.0a) and 3 USB ports. Read more details about the Sony XBR55X700D on amazon.com.

Sony is back making some great looking TVs with great performance at affordable price points. Sony has become brand with great quality to cost ratio.

