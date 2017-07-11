 
 

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Get Now Are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 3:01pm CDT

 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale is past its prime, no pun intended. Most of the announced Prime Day 2017 deals are released or have sold out. Some of the best Prime Day 2017 deals are still in stock. Amazon is still offering heavy discounts on its own devices. The biggest discount by far is on the Amazon Echo with 50% off.

Prime members only pay $89.99 for a brand-new Amazon Echo. The Echo deal is so popluar that the shipping date slipped to July 28. Other popular deals include the $89.99 Kindle Paperwhite and $34.99 Echo Dot 2. Find below the list of available Prime Day 2017 deals on Amazon devices:

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Fire 7, the best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

