 
 

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 1:06am CDT

 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 ends midnight Pacific time.

There is still time to get Prime Day 2017 deals. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 ends at midnight PDT and popular deals are still in stock. Last minute deals include several of the announced Prime Day 2017 deals on Amazon devices. 

The $89.99 Echo deal comes with a caveat. The popularity of 50% discount on the Amazon Echo has now pushed the delivery date to 12th of August. If you can wait a month, this deal is still incredible and won't come back in all likelihood.

Other Amazon devices on sale are still shipping right away. Prime members can get the a Echo Dot 2 for $34.99, a $29.99 Fire 7 tablet and a $49.99 Fire HD 8 tablet on the Amazon Prime Day deals page.

The deals still available in the Prime Day 2017 sale in the last hour include the $229 Sony PS4 bundle, $129.99 Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $89.99 Instant Pot DUO80 Pressure cooker and $98 Sony Bluetooth Headphones.

More noteworthy Prime Day 2017 offers available now:

Save $60 on select Fitbit Blaze

Save up to 30% on the SanDisk 128GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 SDXC Memory Card, Black 

Save 50% on 23andMe Complete DNA Test: Health + Ancestry + Trait Service with Reports 

Up to 40% Off PC Gaming Laptops, Desktops, and Accessories 

Up to 40% off select Radio Flyer wagons, NERF, and more 

Find all Prime Day 2017 deals that are still available on amazon.com.

