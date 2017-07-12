Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 has ended. Amazon is following up Prime Day with new deals available through Alexa. Amazon sold huge numbers of Alexa enabled devices such as Echo and Echo Dot 2 on Prime Day. The newly sold devices are adding to the install base of voice shopping devices.

Voice shopping is extremely convenient once consumers get used to say things like "Alexa, order a Bluetooth speaker." The advantage for Amazon is that consumers have no easy way to compare prices. If the price Alexa quotes sounds about right, consumers will just decide to order and move on with their day.

Alexa deals are available through Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Dash Wand and Alexa enabled Fire TV tablets. The Alexa deals are not available throuthe Amazon app. Amazon offered deep discounts on all Alexa enabled devices on Prime Day. There are new deals on Amazon devices available now, including $100 off on the purchase of two Echo devices.

The Alexa deals today offer discounts of up to 40%. Deals include $89.99 Kindle Paperwhite, $26.99 AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth speaker, $126,91 Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera With LCD Display and many more. Amazon lists all available Alexa deals on this page on amazon.com. You can also just say "Alexa, what are your deals?" to hear the currently available deals.

Amazon.com is back to normal after the extended 30 hour Prime Day 2017 sale. All points towards record breaking sales for the online retail giant.