Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 3:49am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Japanese video sharing service NicoNico announced app for Nintendo Switch.

Are we seeing the begin of Nintendo Switch apps? Japanese video streaming service niconico has announced an app for the Nintendo Switch. The niconico Switch app will be released tomorrow on the Japanese eShop.

While niconico is mostly only intersting for Japanese Switch owners, the release could mean that a Youtube app for the Nintendo Switch is in the cards. It would make sense for Nintendo to build an app eco system for the Nintendo Switch that goes beyond gaming. Apps from popular media services including Netflix, Youtube and Spotify would be convenient to have on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has not announced any plans to support media streaming apps on the Nintendo Switch. The niconico app is listed on the Japanese Nintendo site and also detailed on the Japanese nicovideo site. The company has released a teaser video of how the niconico app works on the Nintendo Switch. Watch below.

In case you are looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, GameStop has four Nintendo Switch bundles available online at gamestop.com.

Via NeoGaf.

