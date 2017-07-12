Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

There are tons of rumors floating around today that focus on the iPhone 8 and other new iPhone models. If you are an Android fan those rumors might not mean anything to you leaving you wondering what's going on in Android land. A new Android rumor is making the rounds today and the source is Android Police. The publication has a rendering that they believe shows what the Google Pixel XL 2017 smartphone will look like. That device carries codename taimen.

Android Police are giving the rendering and related rumors an 8 out of 10 rating on their confidence scale and notes that the only reason two points are subtracted is that they are not fully confident the rendering is based on the final design. The rendering is believed to show the overall look and feel of the coming smartphone.

LG is said to be the manufacturer of the new smartphone and it will feature a curved back like the previous version with sharper corners expected than the last device. The fingerprint scanner is on the back and sits below a shiny black section putting it well away from the lens of the camera. This means no smudges such as users of the Galaxy S8 devices deal with when trying to find the fingerprint scanner.

The 2017 Pixel XL ditches the lower antenna band in this rendering that was present on the previous generation device. The screen is said to be an LG AMOLED of 6-inches and a 2:1 aspect ratio with a very small bezel. The front camera is seen in the thin bezel at the top of the screen. Apple is also said to be putting a bezel that protrudes into the top of the screen to house its camera and other sensors.

While the device is being called the Pixel XL 2017, the actual name is unknown. The device could launch as a Pixel XL 2 or with a different name altogether. Pricing is also unknown as is a launch date.