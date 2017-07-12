Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

A new rumor is making the rounds that has to do with the new phablet that Samsung is working on called the Galaxy Note 8. According to this rumor, the poor sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones have pushed Samsung to move up the launch date for the Note 8 device according to Forbes.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Korean sources cited by Forbes claim that the Note 8 smartphone will launch on September 10. The ill fated Note 7 launched on August 2 and was ton sale to the public on August 19. Forbes figures that the September 10 launch date makes some scenes, that would put it a few days after the IFA event that runs September 1 through September 6. A launch after that shows would guarantee the Note 8 more coverage than it would get if launched during the show.

Samsung has moved away from launching devices during IFA over the last few years. Apple is also predicted to launch the iPhone 8 the second week of September, giving some padding for the launch of the Note 8 to stand alone for some time. Samsung had been pegged to launch the Note 8 on August 26 previously.

Forbes thinks this new September 10 launch date works well, Apple is predicted to be launching on September 12, a launch of the 10th would potentially allow Samsung to be first to market with its Note 8 while the Phone 8 launches after. That gives Samsung the benefit of being first and possibly luring in some who don't want to wait until Apple's devices hit stores or who don't want to spend the rumored $1,200 starting price for Apple's new devices.