Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One announced on CBS today that the company had their Kitty Hawk moment. The company's Hyperloop prototype in the Nevada desert had its first high-speed test run. The company showed a video of a sled speeding through the vacuum Hyperloop tube.

The plan is to transport people underground at speeds of 700 miles per hour, faster than a Boeing. It appears the Hyperloop One company has managed to take Elon Musk's idea the furthest. Watch the video of the first Hyperloop test run below.

Hyperloop is building what could be a new high-speed mode of transportation. Passengers will sit in pods and travel at 700 miles per hour pic.twitter.com/lkeMGe8ocm— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2017 “It’ll be the safest, cleanest, fastest form of transportation in the world,” Hyperloop co-founder says of Hyperloop One pic.twitter.com/KCs2COr79u— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2017

200 engineers worked for two years on the fully functioning Hyperloop system test track in the Nevada desert. Where in the world the first commercial Hyperloop track will be built is still open. The often heard Los Angeles to San Francisco Hyperloop might not be the first installation. Many possible Hyperloop connections have been proposed around the world. The company's plan is to have three working Hyperloops in service by 2021.