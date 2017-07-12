 
 

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 8:13am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 12 2017, 8:20am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run
 

The Hyperloop One founders just announced successful test run, the company's Kitty Hawk moment.

Hyperloop One announced on CBS today that the company had their Kitty Hawk moment. The company's Hyperloop prototype in the Nevada desert had its first high-speed test run. The company showed a video of a sled speeding through the vacuum Hyperloop tube.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The plan is to transport people underground at speeds of 700 miles per hour, faster than a Boeing. It appears the Hyperloop One company has managed to take Elon Musk's idea the furthest. Watch the video of the first Hyperloop test run below. 

200 engineers worked for two years on the fully functioning Hyperloop system test track in the Nevada desert. Where in the world the first commercial Hyperloop track will be built is still open. The often heard Los Angeles to San Francisco Hyperloop might not be the first installation. Many possible Hyperloop connections have been proposed around the world. The company's plan is to have three working Hyperloops in service by 2021.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

1 day ago, 5:44am CDT

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

1 day ago, 4:19am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

1 day ago, 3:33am CDT

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

2 days ago, 6:46am CDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

2 hours ago

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

4 hours ago

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

5 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

7 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

7 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals to Get Now are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals to Get Now are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

17 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

17 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

18 hours ago, 1:22pm CDT

New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released

New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released

19 hours ago, 1:03pm CDT

It&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

It's Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

20 hours ago, 12:11pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order on Amazon Launched

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order on Amazon Launched




Cars & Vehicles

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

1 day ago, 5:44am CDT

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

1 day ago, 4:19am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

1 day ago, 3:33am CDT

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

2 days ago, 6:46am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

2 hours ago

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

4 hours ago

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

5 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook