 
 

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots And Mets Owners

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 8:34am CDT

 

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners
 

Activision Blizzard, Inc. announces Overwatch League Teams owned by Sports Team owners and others.

Activision Blizzard today announced the sale of the first Overwatch League teams for major global cities to seven entrepreneurs and leaders from traditional sports and esports.

The Overwatch League is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams. Team owners include Robert Kraft, owner of New England Patriots Football team and Jeff Wilpon of the New York Mets. The Overwatch League fully takes on traditional sports with city based teams and high profile ownerships.

The New Overwatch team owners include:

    Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group and the New England Patriots (Boston)

    Jeff Wilpon, Co-Founder and Partner of Sterling.VC and COO of the New York Mets (New York)

    Noah Whinston, CEO of Immortals (Los Angeles)

    Ben Spoont, CEO and Co-Founder of Misfits Gaming (Miami-Orlando)

    Andy Miller, Chairman and Founder of NRG Esports (San Francisco)

    NetEase (Shanghai)

    Kevin Chou, Co-founder of Kabam (Seoul)

“Overwatch already connects over 30 million players worldwide. The Overwatch League will celebrate and reward our most accomplished players and give fans more opportunities to engage with each other,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. “We’re excited to be working with leaders from esports and traditional sports to celebrate our players and to establish the Overwatch League.”

“We have been exploring the esports market for a number of years and have been waiting for the right opportunity to enter,” said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group. “The incredible global success of Overwatch since its launch, coupled with the League’s meticulous focus on a structure and strategy that clearly represents the future of esports made this the obvious entry point for the Kraft Group.”

The Overwatch League, slated to begin later this year, is a unique opportunity for owners and players says the game publisher. As the first major esports league to feature a city-based structure, the league will drive development of local fan bases. For the first season of the league, regular-season matches will be played at an esports arena in the Los Angeles area, as teams develop their local venues for formal home and away play in future seasons. Matches will be played each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A full schedule and information about ticket sales will be announced closer to launch.

The league will create value for team owners through advertising, ticketing and broadcast rights revenues, with teams receiving an equal share of all league-wide net revenues. Teams will also keep all local revenues generated through their home territory and venue up to a set amount each year, unprecedented in esports; above the set amount, a percentage is sent to the league’s shared revenue pool. In addition, teams will have a license to operate and monetize up to five amateur events in their home territory each year, and to benefit from the sale of league-affiliated fan items in Overwatch, with 50% of the revenues going into the net shared revenue pool for all teams.

Watch the Overwatch League trailer below.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

