 
 

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Ultra Moon Steelbook Dual Pack Pre-order On Sale For $63.99 On Amazon

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 8:49am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Steelbook Dual Pack Pre-order on Sale for $63.99 on Amazon
 

The Amazon exclusive Steel Book Ultra Sun and Moon release is a deal for Prime members.

Prime Day is over, but Prime members can still find great deals. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch in the US on November 17th, exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS console.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

The new Pokemon game for the 3DS lets gamers take on the role of a Pokemon Trainer and uncover new tales, and unravel the mystery behind the two forms reminiscent of the Legendary Pokemon. With new story additions and features this earns Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon the name “Ultra”. 

Amazon has an exclusive steel book version contains both Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon games in addition to a collectible Steelbook case. The Steelbook art features two new Pokémon forms that resemble the Legendary Pokémon, Solgaleo from Pokémon Sun and Lunala from Pokémon Moon.

The regular price is $79.99. Amazon Prime members can pre-order the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon steelbook for $63.99 on amazon.com.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

15 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

5 hours ago

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

6 hours ago

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

36 minutes ago

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

3 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

7 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

8 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals to Get Now are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals to Get Now are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

17 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

18 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart Again

19 hours ago, 1:22pm CDT

New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released

New Element 4K Fire TV Edition Prime Day 2017 Deal Released

19 hours ago, 1:03pm CDT

It&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

It's Prime Day 2017 Half-time. We take a Look at what People Bought

20 hours ago, 12:11pm CDT

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

20 hours ago, 11:57am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Toys Released on Tuesday

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Toys Released on Tuesday

22 hours ago, 10:45am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order on Amazon Launched

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order on Amazon Launched




Technology News

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

15 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App

5 hours ago

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

Amazon Launches New Alexa Deals After Prime Day Ends

6 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

15 minutes ago

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

36 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

3 hours ago

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook