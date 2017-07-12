Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Steelbook Dual Pack Pre-order on Sale for $63.99 on Amazon

Prime Day is over, but Prime members can still find great deals. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch in the US on November 17th, exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS console.

The new Pokemon game for the 3DS lets gamers take on the role of a Pokemon Trainer and uncover new tales, and unravel the mystery behind the two forms reminiscent of the Legendary Pokemon. With new story additions and features this earns Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon the name “Ultra”.

Amazon has an exclusive steel book version contains both Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon games in addition to a collectible Steelbook case. The Steelbook art features two new Pokémon forms that resemble the Legendary Pokémon, Solgaleo from Pokémon Sun and Lunala from Pokémon Moon.

The regular price is $79.99. Amazon Prime members can pre-order the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon steelbook for $63.99 on amazon.com.