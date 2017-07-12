 
 

Apple Back To School Deal 2017 Revealed

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 9:06am CDT

 

Apple Back to School Deal 2017 Revealed
 

The new Apple Back to School deal is here.

The Apple back to school deal this year is an up to $300 discount on any eligible Mac and students get a free Beats wireless headphones with the purchase of a Mac or iPad Pro.

Apple offers customers to choose a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, or BeatsX Earphones for their Mac or iPad Pro order. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer the biggest upside, as the regular price of these Beats is $299.95.

The Apple educational pricing on MacBook start at $1,249, iMacs start at $1,049, MacBook Air are available from $849 and MacBook Pro laptops start at $1,249.

The iPad Pro pricing starts at $629. To get the free Beats headset, just select the Mac or iPad Pro you want to purchase and you get automatically to a page where you can pick the type of Beats headphone and the color you want.

Students can also trade in their current Mac and get up to $1500 in credit. All Apple Back to School deals are available on apple.com.

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

