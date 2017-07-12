Apple Back to School Deal 2017 Revealed

The Apple back to school deal this year is an up to $300 discount on any eligible Mac and students get a free Beats wireless headphones with the purchase of a Mac or iPad Pro.

Apple offers customers to choose a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, or BeatsX Earphones for their Mac or iPad Pro order. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer the biggest upside, as the regular price of these Beats is $299.95.

The Apple educational pricing on MacBook start at $1,249, iMacs start at $1,049, MacBook Air are available from $849 and MacBook Pro laptops start at $1,249.

The iPad Pro pricing starts at $629. To get the free Beats headset, just select the Mac or iPad Pro you want to purchase and you get automatically to a page where you can pick the type of Beats headphone and the color you want.

Students can also trade in their current Mac and get up to $1500 in credit. All Apple Back to School deals are available on apple.com.