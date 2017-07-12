The Tracker App by I4U News

Sick of hitting F5? Get the free The Tracker app and you receive a notification on your smartphone that the item you want is in stock and ready for purchase or pre-order.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The online inventory tracking app is offering notifications on a curated list of hard to find products. The most popular products right now are the Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic and Xbox One X.

You can find products to track in categories including Nintendo Switch, Video Game Hardware, Nintendo Switch accessories, toys, amiibo, consumer electronics. When you launch the app you see a list of the most popular products to get availability notifications for. You can browse all available products in The Tracker app also in the web version of the Tracker.

The Tracker app features also price drop notifications. This allows the app to send out notifications when popular items drop in price. There are several popular TVs in the Consumer Electronics category that you can subscribe to.

How to use The Tracker app

After launching the app and enabling notifications, select from the list products by tapping the notify me checkmark the products you like to be notified when it is in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops. That is it. The app makes searching for stock of popular products a set and forget experience.

When we detect a product in stock, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from purchasing the product you want at the online shop offering the product.

For extreme hard to find products, timing is everything. There is nothing faster than a smartphone notification. We continue to work tirelessly to make the Tracker by I4U News the fastest online inventory tracker.

To achieve this goal, we need your help. Please tell us about your experience with the Tracker app in the Community tab of the app.

Download the The Tracker app for iOS and Android now. It's free. Even if you want to continue hitting F5 on product pages, get the app, eventually you have to sleep.

Version History:

We release Tracker app on May 2, 2017. We had to work through several issues to get to the point that the app works reliably. Online inventory tracking is not an exact science. We continue each day to improve the app. The early issues resolved with the release of version 1.2 explain the mixed reviews the Tracker app has to date. The app has helped already hundreds of users to get the product they have been hunting and we hope that it will help many more in the future.