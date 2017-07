How to Get SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications on Your Smartphone

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic Edition will be released on September 29.

Unlike in Europe and Australia, the SNES Classic was not available for pre-order in the United States. At this point nobody knows if there even will be pre-orders available. Retailers and Nintendo might have just decided to only offer the SNES Classic starting on September 29.

The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design.

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.