 
 

How To Get SNES Classic Stock And Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

Posted: Jul 12 2017, 10:10am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

This is how to find a SNES Nintendo Classic Edition in stock or available for pre-order online.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic Edition will be released on September 29.

Unlike in Europe and Australia, the SNES Classic was not available for pre-order in the United States. At this point nobody knows if there even will be pre-orders available. Retailers and Nintendo might have just decided to only offer the SNES Classic starting on September 29.

In either case, The Tracker app will notify you on your smartphone in case the SNES Classic is available as pre-order or in stock at supported online shops.

The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best BuyWalmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "i4u" to find the app quickly.

Click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the SNES Classic listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget.

Once the SNES Classic is available for pre-order or starts to sell, you will get a notification on your smartphone. Tap on the notification to buy the SNES Classic at the store that has the console in stock. This is the fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available.

Right now most users of The Tracker app use it to find Nintendo Switch online and the Lego Saturn V set

Super Nintendo SNES Classic inventory tracker

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design. 

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. 

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.  

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-12 10:10:09am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

Comments

comments powered by Disqus


