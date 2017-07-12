 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sales Surpassed Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Prime Day grew by 60% compared to last year.

Prime Day 2017 was the biggest sales day in the history of Amazon. Prime members generated sales on July 11 that surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Prime Day 2017 event grew by more than 60 percent compared to the same 30 hours last year. More new members joined Prime on July 11 than on any single day in Amazon history. Tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50 percent higher than the prior year.

The most popular product on Prime Day 2017 was again the Echo Dot, which was not only the best-selling Amazon device this Prime Day, but also the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category across Amazon globally.

Prime Day 2017 was also the biggest sales event ever for Amazon devices in the U.S. and around the world, including record sales for Echo, Fire tablets and Kindle devices. The all new Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition was the best-selling TV deal in Amazon history – selling through record units in less than four hours.

Top sellers from around the world, excluding Amazon devices, included:

U.S.: Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker; 23andMe DNA Tests for Health + Ancestry

U.K.: TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug, works with Alexa; Sony Playstation 4

Spain: SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive; Moto G Plus (5th Generation) Smartphone; Lenovo Ideapad 310 Laptop

Mexico: AmazonBasics Apple Certified Lightning to USB Cable; Nintendo Switch

Japan: SAVAS Whey Protein; Happy Belly pure bottled water

Italy: Finish All in One Max tablets; Caffe Vergnano 1882 Espresso machine

India: OnePlus 5 phone; Seagate Expansion 1.5TB Portable External Drive

Germany and Austria: PlayStation Plus Membership; Soda Stream

France and Belgium: PlayStation Plus Membership; Game of Thrones - The Complete Season 1 to 6 Blu-Ray

China: Fisher Price Soothe and Glow Seahorse; A brief history of humankind+ A brief history of tomorrow set

Canada: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 8 Qt; AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries (8-Pack)

“To those customers who tried Prime for the first time and our long time members, thank you for a great Prime Day,” said Greg Greeley, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “Our teams around the world will keep working to add more and more to your membership, so Prime continues to make your life better every day. We are already looking forward to our Prime Day celebration next year.”

Global Highlights from Prime Day 2017:

A record number of Prime members shopped across 13 countries.

Prime members purchased seven times more Amazon Echo devices globally than on Prime Day 2016.

Members saved hundreds of millions of dollars on product discounts globally, compared to the already low prices offered to non-Prime customers.

More than 3.5 million toys were purchased by customers worldwide on Prime Day 2017.

Tens of millions of customers used the Amazon App on Prime Day. Customer orders on the Amazon App more than doubled this Prime Day compared to last year.

U.S. Highlights from Prime Day 2017

Members found deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes – from Pet Lovers to Gardeners and more. The most popular themes on Prime Day were Home Chefs, Techies and For the Home.

Prime members purchased more than 50,000 TP-Link Smart Plugs.

The fastest Prime Now deliveries on Prime Day were in Sunnyvale and Berkeley, California and Kirkland, Washington to members who ordered snacks, writeable DVD packs and a Samsung Internal SSD. The orders were each delivered in 12 minutes.

More than 200,000 women’s dresses and more than 200,000 lightbulbs were purchased by customers on Prime Day 2017.

More than 100,000 items from Amazon Launchpad startups including the Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Soylent Coffiest Meal Replacement Drink, Skybell Wi-Fi Video Doorbells and LIFX Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb were orders by customers by on Prime Day 2017.

