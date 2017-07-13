 
 

Samsung Unveils World's First Cinema LED Display

Posted: Jul 13 2017, 1:29am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Unveils World&#039;s First Cinema LED Display
 

Samsung Electronics today announced it has installed its first ever commercial Cinema LED Screen at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Korea.

The world's first LED movie theater display comes from Samsung. The company designed a High Dynamic Range (HDR) LED theater display that is supposed to offer a more captivating and vibrant viewing experience.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Samsung Audio Lab in collaboration with HARMAN Professional Solutions delivers the high-end sound to this new cinema innovation.

“Through sharper and more realistic colors, complementary audio and an elevated presentation, our Cinema LED Screen makes viewers feel as if they are part of the picture,” said HS Kim, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to partner with Lotte Cinema to bring this technology to theater-goers, and look forward to continuing to shape the cinema of the future.”

Stretching nearly 10.3m (33.8ft) wide in size, the Cinema LED Screen accommodates a variety of theater configurations while ensuring superior levels of technical performance, reliability and quality. The display brings the visual power of HDR picture quality to the big screen, and enlivens content with both ultra-sharp 4K resolution (4,096 x 2,160) and peak brightness levels (146fL) nearly 10 times greater than that offered by standard projector technologies. Additionally, the Cinema LED Screen’s futuristic, distortion-free presentation leverages ultra-contrast and low-tone grayscale settings to showcase the brightest colors, deepest blacks and most pristine whites at a nearly infinite contrast ratio.

LED Theater Screen

To go with the stunning video technology within the ‘SUPER S’ theater of Lotte Cinema, Samsung has paired its Cinema LED Screen with state-of-the-art audio technologies from JBL by HARMAN. This integration includes powerful speakers bordering the screen, proprietary audio processing technology, and JBL’s Sculpted Surround system, producing an unparalleled sight and sound experience the way the content creators intended.

As demands within the cinema space evolve, Samsung’s Cinema LED Screen offers the versatility to expand services to meet a wider range of audience needs. The display maintains its advanced presentation capabilities in a range of dark and ambient lighting conditions. This flexibility makes the Cinema LED Screen ideal for venues wishing to use their theater space for corporate events, concerts, sports event viewing and gaming competitions.

“‘SUPER S’ theater is a new paradigm of movie screening,” said Wonchun Cha, Lotte Cinema CEO. “We look forward to working with Samsung to introduce new, high-quality technology to the movie industry in the future, and we are excited to drive customer satisfaction through an improved viewing environment that brings a variety of content to life.” 

How Samsung is able to manufacture this giant LED display has not been revealed. Also not known is the price of this stunning theater screen and how it compares to conventional projection display solutions.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online

32 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

33 minutes ago

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

13 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

13 hours ago, 11:47am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sales Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sales Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday

13 hours ago, 11:34am CDT

Apple Back to School Deal 2017 Revealed

Apple Back to School Deal 2017 Revealed

16 hours ago, 9:06am CDT

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Steelbook Dual Pack Pre-order on Sale for $63.99 on Amazon

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Steelbook Dual Pack Pre-order on Sale for $63.99 on Amazon

16 hours ago, 8:49am CDT

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

Overwatch League Teams Owners Include Patriots and Mets Owners

16 hours ago, 8:34am CDT

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

17 hours ago, 8:13am CDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Moved Up Says Rumor

20 hours ago, 5:26am CDT

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

20 hours ago, 4:56am CDT

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

Best Prime Day 2017 Last Minute Deals

1 day ago, 1:06am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

Prime Day 2017 Deal Updates for Tuesday, July 11

1 day ago, 12:31am CDT

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals to Get Now are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals to Get Now are Echo, Kindle, Dot, Fire Tablets

1 day ago, 3:01pm CDT

Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

Mystery Prime Day 2017 TV Deal is $599.99 55-inch Sony XBR55X700D 4K HDR Smart TV

1 day ago, 2:22pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order on Amazon Launched

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order on Amazon Launched




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online

32 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

33 minutes ago

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

13 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

13 hours ago, 11:47am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online

32 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

33 minutes ago

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

13 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

13 hours ago, 11:47am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook