Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Event is Reportedly on August 23

A new report out of South Korea says that Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. This date is a Wednesday. The Investor reports that Samsung decided to advance the Galaxy Note 8 launch to start sales from September globally.

Samsung has used the IFA trade show in the past to announce the Galaxy Note smartphones. The Note 7 turned out to be the company's biggest smartphone fail. The batteries had severe manufacturing faults leading to fires. Samsung has survived this PR hell and the launch of the Galaxy S8 earlier this year already put the company back on track.

The Galaxy Note 8 is supposed to have a 6.2 or 6.3 inch screen. It comes with Samsung's assistant Bixby and an upgraded stylus S-Pen. The Note 8 is also supposed to feature a dual camera according to a recent leak. Samsung apparently sticks with the rear fingerprint scanner on the Note 8.

Seems the main differences of the Note 8 compared to the S8+ are the S-Pen and the dual camera. Samsung's aim is as each year to get a couple weeks in between their smartphone announcement and the iPhone release.