Amazon Deal of the Day: Anker Bluetooth Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime is $26.99

Amazon offers today the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker for $26.99. This is $10 less than this Bluetooth speaker is selling in past months. The last time this portable Bluetooth speaker was on sale for $26.99 was in November of last year.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker features a decent battery with 24-Hour Playtime, 66-Foot Bluetooth Range, Built-in Mic, Dual-Driver Portable Wireless Speaker with Low Harmonic Distortion and Superior Sound. Customers give this Bluetooth speaker excellent reviews. The overall rating is 4.6 out 5. There are over 7,500 reviews of the Anker Bluetooth speaker on amazon.com.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great summer gadget. You can bring your favorite tunes to the beach or to your camping trip.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. Another deal recommendation today is on an Xbox One S bundle. The Xbox One S 500GB Console bundle with Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Gold Edition) and a $10 Amazon Video Credit is on sale for $249 on amazon.com. Also get notified on popular TV deals with The Tracker app.