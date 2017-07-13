 
 

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Anker Bluetooth Speaker With 24-Hour Playtime Is $26.99

Posted: Jul 13 2017, 2:56am CDT

 

The Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker is on sale today at its lowest price.

Amazon offers today the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker for $26.99. This is $10 less than this Bluetooth speaker is selling in past months. The last time this portable Bluetooth speaker was on sale for $26.99 was in November of last year.

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker features a decent battery with 24-Hour Playtime, 66-Foot Bluetooth Range, Built-in Mic, Dual-Driver Portable Wireless Speaker with Low Harmonic Distortion and Superior Sound. Customers give this Bluetooth speaker excellent reviews. The overall rating is 4.6 out 5. There are over 7,500 reviews of the Anker Bluetooth speaker on amazon.com.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great summer gadget. You can bring your favorite tunes to the beach or to your camping trip.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. Another deal recommendation today is on an Xbox One S bundle. The Xbox One S 500GB Console bundle with Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Gold Edition) and a $10 Amazon Video Credit is on sale for $249 on amazon.com. Also get notified on popular TV deals with The Tracker app.

This story may contain affiliate links.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

