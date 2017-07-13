Niantic Launches Pokemon Go Events Page

Pokemon Go is a year old. Last summer the augmented reality game was the viral hit of the summer. Major changes have come to the game recently. Niantic is celebrating the one year anniversary of Pokemon Go over the next few months with a number of events taking place around the world.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Pokemon Go Fest Chicago on July 22 is taking place in Grant Park. Niantic enables Pokemon Go trainers everywhere to participate in a global challenge with trainers at the Chicago event to unlock special rewards worldwide.

During the day, there will be three Challenge Windows in which Trainers everywhere will work alongside those in Chicago to unlock global rewards. During the Challenge Windows, Trainers in Grant Park will attempt to unlock perks for Pokémon GO players around the world by catching certain types of Pokémon.

Each Pokémon- type will be tied to a different perk, so Trainers at the park will need to carefully choose which Pokémon they catch. Meanwhile, Trainers outside of Chicago will attempt to catch as many Pokémon as possible during the Challenge Windows to extend the duration of the bonuses unlocked by those attending the event.

If Trainers around the world catch enough Pokémon, a mystery challenge will be unveiled in Grant Park that, once completed, will unlock an extra-special bonus across the globe.

The company also announced a variety of Pokemon Go Safari Zone events will be taking place at select Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers during August and September.

Lastly, the Pokemon Company will be hosting its annual Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan, from August 9–15, where a special Pokemon Go experience is taking place. More information about Pikachu Outbreak will be unveiled by The Pokémon Company in the coming days.

Niantic has launched a new Pokemon Go events page to help trainers to stay aware of upcoming events.