OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

OLED TVs are expensive, but by far not as pricey as they have been just two years ago. Ideally you find an OLED TV deal that makes the cost of these stunning Televisions more digestible.

Prices might fall faster this year as LG has finally got competition in the OLED TV segment. Sony has released OLED TVs in 2017 and Panasonic has also announced OLED TVs.

Amazon had an LG OLED TV featured on Prime Day. This was a decent deal, but there are more deals coming. Another problem we saw is that Amazon frequently runs out of stock of popular OLED TVs.

We want to get more insights in the dynamics of the deals and availability of OLED TVs offered by Amazon and other retailers and started to add OLED TVs to The Tracker.

55-inch LG Electronics OLED55C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

65-Inch LG Electronics OLED65C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

55-inch Sony XBR55A1E 4K Ultra HD Smart BRAVIA OLED TV

65-Inch Sony XBR65A1E 4K Ultra HD Smart BRAVIA OLED TV

55-Inch LG OLED55B6P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)

65-inch LG OLED65B6P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)

55-Inch LG OLED55C6P Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)

65-Inch LG OLED65C6P Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)

65-Inch LG OLED65E6P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)

The biggest savings on OLED TVs could be still on LG's 2016 OLED TV line-up. The 2016 LG OLED TVs are hailed for their image quality supporting HDR and Dolby vision. Last year's models can take it up with the new 2017 LG OLED TV generation at a much lower price point. This all depends how many 2016 LG OLED TV units are still available.

The lowest priced OLED TV at the moment the 55" LG OLED55C6P Curved OLED TV 2016 model at $1,996.99.

For LED LCD fans, we also added some of the new Samsung QLED to the deals tracking.

55-Inch Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

65-Inch Samsung QN65Q7F 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

If you are in the market you can get notified on price drops and availability with the free Tracker app. Find the OLED and QLED TVs listed in the Consumer Electronics category.

There are several more LG OLED TV models and more QLED TVs. If you are interested in a OLED or QLED TV that is not listed here, please post a comment below and we add it to the Tracker.