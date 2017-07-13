Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

Verizon Wireless has gone official and let its customers know that there has been a massive data security issue that left records on 6 million customers exposed. The data wasn't left unprotected due to any security related issues by Verizon Wireless itself, the breach was the result of a compromise by a partner called Nice Systems.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Nice Systems is a Verizon partner that handles customer service calls reports The Verge. The records left exposed were of customers who had called Verizon customer service in the past six months. The data was stored on an unprotected Amazon S3 server controlled by an employee of Nice Systems.

The source of the breach is said to be a misconfiguration of a security setting on the server and as a result of that misconfiguration anyone who knew the address of the server could download the files containing the customer data. Verizon claims that no external parties accessed the data and that no loss or theft of the customer information occurred.

Each of the 6 million vulnerable records included the customer name, mobile number, and account PIN. The data also included home addresses, email address, and Verizon account balances. Some of the records are said to be partially redacted, but most were not redacted at all. The information exposed was enough to have given nefarious users potential access to the user's account.

Nice Systems says that the exposed data was "part of a system demo" with no further elaboration. The data was found exposed by a security researcher called Chris Vickery, who notified Verizon privately on June 13. The data was secured by June 22.