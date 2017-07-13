 
 

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data On 6 Million Users In The Open

Posted: Jul 13 2017, 5:07am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 13 2017, 5:10am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open
Image via Getty
 

Verizon says the data wasn't accessed by any third party

Verizon Wireless has gone official and let its customers know that there has been a massive data security issue that left records on 6 million customers exposed. The data wasn't left unprotected due to any security related issues by Verizon Wireless itself, the breach was the result of a compromise by a partner called Nice Systems.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Nice Systems is a Verizon partner that handles customer service calls reports The Verge. The records left exposed were of customers who had called Verizon customer service in the past six months. The data was stored on an unprotected Amazon S3 server controlled by an employee of Nice Systems.

The source of the breach is said to be a misconfiguration of a security setting on the server and as a result of that misconfiguration anyone who knew the address of the server could download the files containing the customer data. Verizon claims that no external parties accessed the data and that no loss or theft of the customer information occurred.

Each of the 6 million vulnerable records included the customer name, mobile number, and account PIN. The data also included home addresses, email address, and Verizon account balances. Some of the records are said to be partially redacted, but most were not redacted at all. The information exposed was enough to have given nefarious users potential access to the user's account.

Nice Systems says that the exposed data was "part of a system demo" with no further elaboration. The data was found exposed by a security researcher called Chris Vickery, who notified Verizon privately on June 13. The data was secured by June 22.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

22 minutes ago

The Tracker App by I4U News

The Tracker App by I4U News

50 minutes ago

OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Event is Reportedly on August 23, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Event is Reportedly on August 23, 2017

1 hour ago

Niantic Launches Pokemon Go Events Page

Niantic Launches Pokemon Go Events Page

1 hour ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: Anker Bluetooth Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime is $26.99

Amazon Deal of the Day: Anker Bluetooth Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime is $26.99

2 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

2 hours ago

Samsung Unveils World&#039;s First Cinema LED Display

Samsung Unveils the World's First Cinema LED Display

2 hours ago

D-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plugs DSP-W215 and DSP-W110 Work Now with Google Assistant

D-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plugs DSP-W215 and DSP-W110 Work Now with Google Assistant

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

Nintendo Switch To Get a Video Streaming App, Paving Way for Youtube?

4 hours ago

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

Amazon Offers New Alexa Deals After Record-breaking Prime Day Ends

17 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

17 hours ago, 11:47am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sales Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sales Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday

17 hours ago, 11:34am CDT

Apple Back to School Deal 2017 Revealed

Apple Back to School Deal 2017 Revealed

20 hours ago, 9:06am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Samsung Unveils World&#039;s First Cinema LED Display

Samsung Unveils the World's First Cinema LED Display

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications Coming to Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

22 minutes ago

The Tracker App by I4U News

The Tracker App by I4U News

50 minutes ago

OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Event is Reportedly on August 23, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Event is Reportedly on August 23, 2017

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

22 minutes ago

The Tracker App by I4U News

The Tracker App by I4U News

50 minutes ago

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

This LG OLED TV is a Prime Day 2017 Deal

57 minutes ago

OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

OLED TV Deals and Stock Updates

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook