Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

If you have a Facebook account you know that lots of people are doing these live broadcasts using the recent version of the app. This feature allows the user to broadcast video live and has been used for some interesting events already. Apple has now baked in a couple new features that fans of iOS have been wanting for a long time.

The interesting part is that Apple didn't mention these features were coming during WWDC or in any of the materials it offered up about iOS 11 according to BGR. iOS 11 now supports Screen Recording and that feature is located in the revamped Control Center. That feature was available for users in the first beta release.

Screen recording allows you to do just what it says, record what is happening on your screen. This might be the perfect way to record and share chat conversations or to show friends and family how to do something on the iPhone. iOS Beta 3 also brings a new Start Broadcast option to the screen recording feature.

For now that button doesn't do much, it will store the broadcast locally, but it's not tied to a sharing service. The current beta also doesn't allow for live streaming of videos. The name of the feature implies that Apple plans to enable live broadcasting at some point. Apple hasn't offered any details on what it thinks people will use the live broadcasts feature for.

The ability to live broadcast your screen would be a great tool for teaching people how to do something on an iPhone. I'd wager people would use it most to teach family how to find certain features on their iPhone. It sounds like a great support tool.