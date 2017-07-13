Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

The German carmaker Audi has come up with its Audi A8 which is the fourth generation vehicle of its type. It has reached Level 3 autonomy in the series of ranks. The worthy specs in this car ensure that it has several high tech features.

These consist of the self-driving tool that will help the drivers overcome any headaches resulting from traffic jams. This is actually the Traffic Jam Pilot. It has the ability to lead the vehicle through traffic that is moving at 37 mph.

This feature is brought into motion by pressing a button located in the central console. Thus the ignition, speeding, directing and braking of the vehicle will be controlled by this mechanism from there onwards.

This self-driving feature has a camera, sensors, radar and LIDAR. These all become functional when the Audi A8 is on the highway. The fact of the matter is that all erstwhile vehicles have only reached Level 2 autonomy. The Audi A8 is the first vehicle to reach Level 3 autonomy.

The vehicle also has 3 gasoline, 2 diesel and 1 plug-in hybrid engine alternatives available in its context. The car has a very rich interior and and a superb infotainment setup.

Finally, its suspension system is tops. The A8 will be coming to the US sometime in 2018. The fact that it will have a Level 3 autonomy status means that it is a one of a kind vehicle.

Audi is a subgroup of the Volkswagen brand which is a giant in its own right. The system of levels range from 0 all the way upto 5. A Level 3 means that the driver can allow the car to proceed without touching the steering wheel. Yet he must also remain vigilant at all times lest some mishap occur out of the blue.

The A8 is a brand new concept in self driving cars. The device that is the LIDAR allows for invisible lasers to gauge the surrounding environment of the vehicle.

A 3D map of the environs is made courtesy of the LIDAR. While a Level 3 system is really impressive, there are some aspects of it that are more hype than reality.

In fact, it is such a nascent technology that it has set off alarm bells in the minds of many due to certain security concerns. The Audi A8 will feature Nvidia’s technology. Especially the brain by Nvidia will be the main processor of the system.

The new Audi A8 will hit the German market this year in late fall at starting price of EUR 90,600.