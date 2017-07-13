 
 

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

Posted: Jul 13 2017, 7:49am CDT

 

It appears to be the case that Pokemon Go is about to have its first birthday with all the parties and celebrations being held globally at this time of the year.

Events will be taking place in the USA, Europe and Japan marking one year of Pokemon Go. This time it is the anniversary of the game and the players are going wild with enthusiasm. The Pokemon Go Fest is about to begin in Chicago.

Participants in the festival will have to run and walk around and catch as many monsters as possible from Grant Park in Chicago. Also onlookers from around the world will be doing likewise from their areas.

There will be a Pikachu Parade as well where the mascot of the game will be the standard dress for the hundred of men and women participating in the festive occasion. July 22nd will be the date when anyone who wants can participate in the Pokemon Go Fest taking place in Chicago.

The people of Chicago will be enjoying monster encounters and there will be obstacles to overcome and plundering campaigns as well as novel medallions. They will even be collecting singular eggs.

The Challenge Windows will be a unique event. Trainers worldwide will work in synch with Chicago’s residents to find global prizes. There will also be various types of Pokemon to catch with glee and satisfaction. Also the Safari Zone will be a very real thing. This will be a site for some rare monsters.

Thus no one will have to be at Pokemon Go Fest to fully enjoy the fun-filled atmosphere of the event. There is such a thing as vicarious enjoyment as well. Successful participants will be awarded bronze, silver and gold medals. It does not matter if you are a million miles away.

Pokémon GO Fest Chicago
Saturday, July 22 in Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Pokémon GO Safari Zone Events in Europe
  August 5, 2017
 Fisketorvet—Copenhagen, Denmark
 Centrum Cerny Most—Prague, Czech Republic
August 12, 2017
 Mall of Scandinavia—Stockholm, Sweden
 Stadshart Amstelveen—Amstelveen, The Netherlands
September 16, 2017
 CentrO—Oberhausen, Germany
 Les Quatre Temps—Paris, France
 La Maquinista—Barcelona, Spain

Pikachu Outbreak in Japan
August 9–15 in Yokohama, Japan

Big Heritage Event
July 22–23 in United Kingdom

