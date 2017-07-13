Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

The Oculus Rift is on sale right now for less than the PSVR. You can get the Oculus Rift goggles and touch controller bundle for $399.99 on amazon.com. Oculus led the way into the new VR era, but since has faced a lot of competition especially from HTC.

Bloomberg reports that Oculus has big plans to leap ahead with a new VR headset in 2018. According to the report, the new VR headset will have a similar interface to Samsung’s VR Gear and can be controlled by a wireless remote. Oculus is supposed to still unveil the new Wireless VR headset this year.

The release will though be next year, missing the Holiday shopping season. The new $200 wireless Oculus VR headset is based on Snapdragon platform and work with PCs and smartphones, via Wifi we assume.

Oculus has plans to partner with China’s Xiaomi and its contract manufacturers to make the new low-cost Oculus headset for global distribution, according to sources of Bloomberg. There is certainly a lot of movement now in the VR headset market. Microsoft and its partners are coming in with similar priced models this year.

