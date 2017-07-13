Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

Mega Man X is included in the lineup of 21 pre-installed games on SNES Classic. The game will be featured in the 16-bit console format which has already been introduced for other digital consoles. The SNES Classic will be featuring this game among others for its fans.

Developer

Capcom hit jackpot when they developed and designed the Mega Man X game. The game is an action platform game. It is a part of the Mega Man series which is also known as the Rockman in Japan.

Release Date

The game was released for SNES on December 1993 in Japan and January 1994 in North America and Europe. The game has since been developed and re-released with up-to-date formats.

Story

Created by Dr. Thomas Light Mega Man X, commonly known as "X", for an unknown number of years after the Mega Man series. In the premise of the games, X is a new type of robot with the ability to make his own decisions. Light sees the potential harm in the X model and locks him away in a diagnostic capsule for over 30 years of testing. Years after Dr. Light is gone, X is discovered by Dr. Cain about a hundred years later. Excited with the prospects of X’s abilities, Dr. Cain makes a legion of robots replicating X’s abilities. They are called "Reploids".

A virus infects all Reploids, causing them to turn against humans. The infected Reploids are called Mavericks. A Maverick Hunter force is created and after some casualties, X took it upon himself to join the Maverick Hunters under the new leader Zero. Sigma, a former Maverick Hunter, is the main villain who has been infected and turns into a Maverick. Throughout the series, X, Zero, and later Axl—a prototype of the next-generation Reploid—battle against Sigma and his Maverick followers to stop their many diabolical plots to destroy humans.

Gameplay

In the gameplay for Mega Man X, X can cling to walls and Wall Jump, and dash and jump at the same time. There is also an increasein his speed in the air. X gain more mobility with use of these features.

X can locate capsules in various levels that permanently upgrade a part of his armor, including his helmet, boots, chestplate, or arm cannon. In these upgrades, X gets to charge weapons earned from bosses, giving them enhanced secondary fire mode. In later games, there are multiple armor types available that can either be mixed and matched, or completed for additional armor set bonuses. After passing the levels, the arsenal and weapons X has are also doubled.

Popularity

The Mega Man X game is perhaps one of the best action platform game for a lot of gamers. In 1993, the game offered a lot of entertainment and cool weapons and gadgets. This subsequently made for an amazing level play. You could skip levels as well but playing in order meant that you would sometimes gains weapons from the bosses that will help in later battles. Moreover, the game had its unique style that cannot be replicated by any other game. The game also branched out in a franchise but avid gamers still name the Mega Man X game as the true original. The graphic quality of the game has improved over the years. Some fans have argued that Mega Man X gets a little boring sometimes but it is worth at least playing once. Mega Man X is coming pre-installed on SNES Classic in September 2017.

