65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition is in Stock for the First Time

Posted: Jul 13 2017, 2:19pm CDT

 

The largest model of the Element Amazon Fire TV Edition is available now.

Amazon and TV brand Element partnered on a new kind of Smart TV. The All-New Element 4K Amazon Fire Edition Smart TV has been the best-selling TV on Prime Day 2017. Amazon featured the 55-inch Element Smart TV powered by Amazon's Smart TV platform for $449.99. Now the largest size of the Element Fire TV Edition line is available. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The 65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition is selling for $899.99 on amazon.com. This is the first time since launch of this new smart TV in late June the 65-inch model is available according to The Tracker.

The Fire TV Edition Smart TVs go beyond the capabilities of a Fire TV stick. These Smart TVs seamlessly integrates your content services on the home screen including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. Amazon shows what is on live TV right besides your other streaming offers. The Element Fire Edition TVs have 16GB of internal storage for pausing and rewind live TV from your antenna. 

With the included Voice Remote with Alexa you ca use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. Universal search works across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video. 

The Smart TV and live TV integration combined with voice control are the big draw of these TVs. Amazon is giving Roku and other smart TV operating systems a new challenge. The display on these new Element Smart TVs is though not as great for watching movies or play video games. These 4K TV lacks HDR.

The Element Amazon Fire Edition TV starts at $449.99 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch Element TV sells for $549.99, the 55-inch size has a $649.99 price tag and the top of the line 65-inch Fire Edition TV retails for $899.99. Find out more on amazon.com.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-13 02:15:09pm

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Fire Smart TV
Store: Amazon Price: $899.99 Availability: is in Stock

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

