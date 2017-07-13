 
 

Earth Has Entered A Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Posted: Jul 13 2017, 10:20pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Earth's wildlife is disappearing at an alarming rate, mainly due to human activity

A new study claims that Earth’s sixth mass extinction is already underway and this devastation in progress is directly blamed on humans. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

In the Earth’s 4.5 billion year history, there have been five mass extinction events in which a large number of species on the planet suddenly killed off. The last such event occurred some 66 billion years ago, leading to the extinction of dinosaurs. Overall, more than 90 percent of species that have ever lived on Earth are now gone.

Previous mass extinctions were caused by natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions, oxygen depletion or asteroid impact. But now the situation is different and if we really are in the middle of a mass extinction, this time the cause is not an asteroid strike or volcanic eruption. It’s the work of a single driving force: human beings. Human activities like poaching, deforestation and pollution are contributing to accelerate climate change which in turn affects species living on Earth . Human’s impact on Earth’s ecosystem is so severe that it could diminish three-quarters of all species in next few centuries. 

“The massive loss of populations and species reflects our lack of empathy to all the wild species that have been our companions since our origins," said study's lead author, Gerardo Ceballos from National Autonomous University of Mexico. "It is a prelude to the disappearance of many more species and the decline of natural systems that make civilization possible.”

To arrive at the conclusion, researchers looked at the population of 27,600 species of birds, amphibians, mammals and reptiles as well as 177 species of mammals and found that Earth’s wildlife population is disappearing at an alarming rate. More than 30 percent of vertebrate species have lost their population size and geographic range between 1900 and 2015. Around 40% of those species are experiencing “severe population declines” as they have lost at least 80% of their ranges during that time. 

The study looks at the trends of animal populations and reveals the extent of human impact on Earth’s environment. If the current trends continue, people will lose many biodiversity benefits like honeybees' crop pollination and wetlands' water purification within just three generations.

“Earth is experiencing a huge episode of population declines and extirpations, which will have negative cascading consequences on ecosystem functioning and services vital to sustaining civilization. We describe this as a “biological annihilation” to highlight the current magnitude of Earth’s ongoing sixth major extinction event.” Study concludes.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

4 days ago, 12:38am CDT

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

5 days ago, 4:18pm CDT

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

5 days ago, 12:09pm CDT

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

5 days ago, 6:23am CDT

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

6 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

6 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

10 hours ago, 11:36am CDT

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

11 hours ago, 11:10am CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Punch-Out!!

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Punch-Out!!

13 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

14 hours ago, 7:49am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 13

15 hours ago, 7:14am CDT

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

16 hours ago, 6:07am CDT

Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

16 hours ago, 5:26am CDT

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

17 hours ago, 5:07am CDT

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22

17 hours ago, 4:49am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Samsung Unveils World&#039;s First Cinema LED Display

Samsung Unveils the World's First Cinema LED Display

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Latest Science News

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

4 days ago, 12:38am CDT

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

5 days ago, 4:18pm CDT

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

5 days ago, 12:09pm CDT

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

5 days ago, 6:23am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

6 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

6 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

10 hours ago, 11:36am CDT

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

11 hours ago, 11:10am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook