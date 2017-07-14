Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

After the blow-out sale of the Amazon Echo on Prime Day, it is save to assume a new Echo is coming soon. The Echo has come of age. It's been two years since Amazon created the home voice assistant gadget category with the launch of the Echo.

Amazon has expanded the Echo family with devices that are cheaper. The only way to go for a new Echo is towards high-end. Apple is coming into the market with the high-end HomePod. Another reason for Amazon to counter with an Echo Premium.

Engadget reports that a source revealed that Amazon works on improving the Echo in every way. You do not need a source for assuming that. The source, who has apparently seen the new Echo, further reveals that the new Echo is shorter and more rounded. The surface is made out of a soft fabric.

The new Echo, to be revealed this Fall, also has more speakers to deliver more premium sound experience. Amazon has a gigantic install base of Alexa enabled devices in homes. The Echo Dot was the best-selling item on Prime Day and the Echo inventory has been depleted. Ordering now, requires customers to wait one month for delivery.