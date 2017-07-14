 
 

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed With Record Barrel Roll

Posted: Jul 14 2017, 4:30am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 14 2017, 4:32am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll
  • New Jaguar E-Pace Crossover SUV Sets an Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Furthest Barrel Roll in a Production Vehicle

Gallery

16 images
Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll
Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll
Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll
 

The Jaguar E-Pace is a crossover SUV that is meant for a new generation of millennial couples that have the cash to let the credit go. New Jaguar E-Pace sets world record with 270-degree barrel roll during its world premiere. Crossover SUV coming to US in 2018.

The Jaguar E-Pace is a crossover SUV that is likely to sell like hotcakes. The F-Pace was unveiled in 2016 and has had over 80,000 sales up until now. 

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

As for the E-Pace, it is just what the populace wanted in the first place. The E-Pace consists of an F-Pace that has been devalued in terms of the price tag, the capacity and the design philosophy.

At London’s world premier of the Jaguar E-Pace there were an equal number of English, Russian and Chinese journalists present to cover the event. The E-Pace will get churned out of factories in Austria.

E-PACE is the newest member to join Jaguar’s SUV line-up that include all-electric I-PACE Concept and the Jaguar F-PACE. And F-PACE is the 2017 World Car of the Year that was launched in 2015 with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of setting loop-the-loop.

And now the E-PACE is another Jaguar SUV that has set an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title during its world premiere in London. This new compact performance SUV takes a 15.3 metre-long jump with a 270-degree corkscrew-like barrel roll.

Terry Grant is the stunt driver who is behind the wheel of the all-new Jaguar E-PACE to set a new world record. Terry actually holds an impressive 21 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles.

"As far as I am aware no production car has ever cleanly completed a bona-fide barrel roll and therefore it has always been an ambition of mine to perform one ever since I was a boy. After driving the Jaguar F-PACE in the record-breaking loop-the-loop, it has been amazing to help launch the next chapter of the PACE family in an even more dramatic dynamic feat," said Terry Grant.

According to Jaguar, this feat demonstrates the "agility, precision and performance" of the newest SUV. And it was also the final test for E-PACE "after 25 months of work across four continents to ensure extreme durability and that it lived up to Jaguar’s Art of Performance philosophy."

"This amazing feat really was a sight to behold. While I’ve seen the barrel roll stunt in film, witnessing this incredible feat in real life was something pretty special. Congratulations to Terry and Jaguar for setting another epic Guinness World Records title," said Pravin Patel, Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The Jaguar E-PACE is a car designed with exaggerated lines and flowing style in mind. In fact, the car itself resembles a pouncing big cat. While the E-Pace is assertive in appearance, it does not portray an aggressive look. 

The new Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat, compact SUV that "packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle."

This baby is all set to compete with the likes of BMW X1. The E-Pace features LED headlights that resemble the F-Type sports car. The side windows look like an arabesque. A 2 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine exists at the core of this car. With great torque, it can go from 0-60 in 5.9 seconds.

Also a 9 speed automatic ZF transmission is fitted in the vehicle’s makeup. Due to Active Driveline technology, the E-Pace uses all four wheels when they are required. There is also cruise control. The four driving modes one can choose from include: Normal, Dynamic, ECO and Rain and Ice and Snow.  

A 10 inch touch screen faces one in the interior. The dashboard is crystal clear with little clutter of any sort. A 4G Wi-Fi hot spot, navigation ability and parking maneuvers exist among the other features.

There is even a gesture-controlled tailgate and about 5 USB charging points. A singular bumper on the front provides quite a contrast to beige sills. There is a lot of space in the rear of the vehicle for passengers to stretch their legs.

A large bin in the middle hub of the SUV is meant for placing any wine bottles.  Finally, the front seats are cool and the SUV drives just as smoothly as it looks to be from the inside and outside.

"Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-PACE is immediately recognisable as the sports car of its class. Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle," said Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar.

The rate at which people are ordering the E-Pace is about $38,600 or £28,500 per car. Young millennials are especially fond of such cars and will be ordering them. The delivery deadline is six months.

Gallery

16 images
Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll
Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll
Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

22 hours ago, 6:07am CDT

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

1 day ago, 8:13am CDT

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

2 days ago, 5:44am CDT

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

3 days ago, 4:19am CDT

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 13

3 hours ago

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

6 hours ago

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

12 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

12 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

16 hours ago, 11:36am CDT

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

17 hours ago, 11:10am CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Punch-Out!!

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Punch-Out!!

19 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

20 hours ago, 7:49am CDT

Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

23 hours ago, 5:26am CDT

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

23 hours ago, 5:07am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Samsung Unveils World&#039;s First Cinema LED Display

Samsung Unveils the World's First Cinema LED Display

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Cars & Vehicles

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

22 hours ago, 6:07am CDT

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One Announces Successful Test Run

1 day ago, 8:13am CDT

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

Lucid Air Alpha Prototype EV Hits 235 mph - Watch

2 days ago, 5:44am CDT

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

3 days ago, 4:19am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 13

3 hours ago

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

6 hours ago

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

12 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook