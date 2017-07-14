Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

The Jaguar E-Pace is a crossover SUV that is likely to sell like hotcakes. The F-Pace was unveiled in 2016 and has had over 80,000 sales up until now.

As for the E-Pace, it is just what the populace wanted in the first place. The E-Pace consists of an F-Pace that has been devalued in terms of the price tag, the capacity and the design philosophy.

At London’s world premier of the Jaguar E-Pace there were an equal number of English, Russian and Chinese journalists present to cover the event. The E-Pace will get churned out of factories in Austria.

E-PACE is the newest member to join Jaguar’s SUV line-up that include all-electric I-PACE Concept and the Jaguar F-PACE. And F-PACE is the 2017 World Car of the Year that was launched in 2015 with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of setting loop-the-loop.

And now the E-PACE is another Jaguar SUV that has set an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title during its world premiere in London. This new compact performance SUV takes a 15.3 metre-long jump with a 270-degree corkscrew-like barrel roll.

Terry Grant is the stunt driver who is behind the wheel of the all-new Jaguar E-PACE to set a new world record. Terry actually holds an impressive 21 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles.

"As far as I am aware no production car has ever cleanly completed a bona-fide barrel roll and therefore it has always been an ambition of mine to perform one ever since I was a boy. After driving the Jaguar F-PACE in the record-breaking loop-the-loop, it has been amazing to help launch the next chapter of the PACE family in an even more dramatic dynamic feat," said Terry Grant.

According to Jaguar, this feat demonstrates the "agility, precision and performance" of the newest SUV. And it was also the final test for E-PACE "after 25 months of work across four continents to ensure extreme durability and that it lived up to Jaguar’s Art of Performance philosophy."

"This amazing feat really was a sight to behold. While I’ve seen the barrel roll stunt in film, witnessing this incredible feat in real life was something pretty special. Congratulations to Terry and Jaguar for setting another epic Guinness World Records title," said Pravin Patel, Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The Jaguar E-PACE is a car designed with exaggerated lines and flowing style in mind. In fact, the car itself resembles a pouncing big cat. While the E-Pace is assertive in appearance, it does not portray an aggressive look.

The new Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat, compact SUV that "packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle."

This baby is all set to compete with the likes of BMW X1. The E-Pace features LED headlights that resemble the F-Type sports car. The side windows look like an arabesque. A 2 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine exists at the core of this car. With great torque, it can go from 0-60 in 5.9 seconds.

Also a 9 speed automatic ZF transmission is fitted in the vehicle’s makeup. Due to Active Driveline technology, the E-Pace uses all four wheels when they are required. There is also cruise control. The four driving modes one can choose from include: Normal, Dynamic, ECO and Rain and Ice and Snow.

A 10 inch touch screen faces one in the interior. The dashboard is crystal clear with little clutter of any sort. A 4G Wi-Fi hot spot, navigation ability and parking maneuvers exist among the other features.

There is even a gesture-controlled tailgate and about 5 USB charging points. A singular bumper on the front provides quite a contrast to beige sills. There is a lot of space in the rear of the vehicle for passengers to stretch their legs.

A large bin in the middle hub of the SUV is meant for placing any wine bottles. Finally, the front seats are cool and the SUV drives just as smoothly as it looks to be from the inside and outside.

"Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-PACE is immediately recognisable as the sports car of its class. Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle," said Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar.

The rate at which people are ordering the E-Pace is about $38,600 or £28,500 per car. Young millennials are especially fond of such cars and will be ordering them. The delivery deadline is six months.