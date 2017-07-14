Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

With all the leaks and renderings of the coming Samsung Note 8 smartphone causing a stir and stoking the geek lust for fans of the Note series, Samsung's upcoming phablet is highly anticipated. Normally smartphone makers like to keep a lid on details and images leaking out about their unannounced products, but it seems Samsung doesn't really care at this point.

Using its Exynos twitter account Samsung has taken the opportunity to tweet a photo to promote the Exynos 8895 chipset. This is the same chipset used in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in some countries. The phone in that tweeted photo though wasn't a Galaxy S8 of either flavor, it appears to be the new Note 8 smartphone according to Forbes.

The presumed Note 8 in that photo looks exactly like the rendering of the Note 8 that made the rounds earlier this week. The front of Samsung's phone in the photo has very narrow bezels with the top bezel being slightly thicker to house the speaker and various sensors.

The edges of the phone in the picture are curved as well. The Note 8 is expected to be the first Note smartphone in the series with the curved edges that the Galaxy S series has been using for a few generations now. Samsung hasn't said anything specifically about the smartphone in the image and notably the image hasn't been removed.

There is one thing that the Samsung image doesn't shed light on and that is the fingerprint scanner. Since we don't have a shot of the back of the device, we can't tell if the fingerprint scanner is to the right of the camera lenses or if it is further down the back of the smartphone. Leaked images of cases said to be for the Note 8 have shown a fingerprint scanner to the right of the cameras. However, one leak claimed that the sensor would be moved further away from the cameras to prevent smudges. Launch for the Note 8 has been tipped to happen on August 23.