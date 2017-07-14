BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

The BlackBerry KEYone smartphone first launched in late May. That initial launch wasn't attached to any carrier and you could buy the phone at BestBuy or Amazon for $549.99. The smartphone would run on the AT&T and T-Mobile networks at first. Android Police reports that Sprint will now be the first carrier to directly offer the KEYone to subscribers.

The smartphone will sell for $22 monthly and the total price is $528. New Sprint customers can add the smartphone on the Unlimited Freedom plan for $22.50 per month per line for the first four lines and the fifth line is free.

If you are wondering what that money buys you as far as hardware, the smartphone has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD with 1650 x 1080 resolution. The chipset is a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Power comes from a big 3505 mAh internal battery and the smart then runs Android Nougat.

BlackBerry is known for it's physical keyboards and the KEYone has that feature. It looks like a blackberry for the devices golden days before literally every other smartphone maker surpassed it. BlackBerry adds its own productivity and security features to Android. That screen is covered by Gorilla Glass 4 and has a fingerprint sensor.