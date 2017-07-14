 
 

SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Happened At Amazon Germany Today

Posted: Jul 14 2017, 6:30am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Happened at Amazon Germany Today
 

Amazon offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in Germany this morning.

There has not been any availability of the SNES Classic Mini in Europe since a while. Today Amazon offered the SNES Classic for the first time for pre-order in Germany. This morning at around 10am local time (4am ET), the SNES Classic was available for pre-order at 99.99 Euro on amazon.de. The inventory latest about 45 minutes.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

As far as we know there was no option to ship the SNES Classic to the United States. You did not miss anything, unless you would have had a German address of a friend or relative living in Germany. The SNES Classic pre-order event does likely have no implications on the pre-order availability of the SNES Classic in the United States.

So far no shop has offered the SNES Classic Edition in the United States. One possible explanation is the required FCC approval. It could though also just be a decision by Nintendo to not offer a pre-order in the US and just have its retail partners start selling the SNES Classic on September 29.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99.

The Tracker app will notify you on your smartphone in case the SNES Classic is available as pre-order or in stock at supported online shops.

The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best BuyWalmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "i4u" to find the app quickly.

Click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the SNES Classic listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget.

Once the SNES Classic is available for pre-order or starts to sell, you will get a notification on your smartphone. Tap on the notification to buy the SNES Classic at the store that has the console in stock. This is the fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available.

Right now most users of The Tracker app use it to find Nintendo Switch online and the Lego Saturn V set

This is what users of the Tracker app say: "Literally just downloaded this app an hour ago. Got the notification like 15mins ago for the Lego Apollo V set I've been wanting. And just bought it off Amazon at Retail price. Freaking amazing. Thanks. This app is great.", posted Sephy on The Tracker community.

John C. posted: "Amazing app. Downloaded on Sunday. Tracked Nintendo Switch. Notified on Monday and got it. Thanks!"

Super Nintendo SNES Classic inventory tracker

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design. 

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. 

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.  

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-14 07:30:09am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

1 hour ago

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 13

6 hours ago

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

15 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

1 hour ago

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

3 hours ago

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

9 hours ago

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

65-inch Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition in Stock for the First Time

15 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Mega Man X

19 hours ago, 11:36am CDT

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

Oculus Drops Wires and Price in new 2018 VR Headset

20 hours ago, 11:10am CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Punch-Out!!

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Punch-Out!!

22 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

Pokémon GO Celebrates First Anniversary With Worldwide Events

23 hours ago, 7:49am CDT

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

Audi A8 is Level 3 Self-Driving Car With Traffic Jam Pilot

1 day ago, 6:07am CDT

Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

Apple Sneaks Screen Recording and Start Broadcast Features into iOS 11

1 day ago, 5:26am CDT

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

Verizon Wireless Partner Left Data on 6 million Users in the Open

1 day ago, 5:07am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

1 hour ago

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 13

6 hours ago

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

15 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

1 hour ago

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

1 hour ago

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

3 hours ago

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

6 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook