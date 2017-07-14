SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Happened at Amazon Germany Today

There has not been any availability of the SNES Classic Mini in Europe since a while. Today Amazon offered the SNES Classic for the first time for pre-order in Germany. This morning at around 10am local time (4am ET), the SNES Classic was available for pre-order at 99.99 Euro on amazon.de. The inventory latest about 45 minutes.

As far as we know there was no option to ship the SNES Classic to the United States. You did not miss anything, unless you would have had a German address of a friend or relative living in Germany. The SNES Classic pre-order event does likely have no implications on the pre-order availability of the SNES Classic in the United States.

So far no shop has offered the SNES Classic Edition in the United States. One possible explanation is the required FCC approval. It could though also just be a decision by Nintendo to not offer a pre-order in the US and just have its retail partners start selling the SNES Classic on September 29.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design.

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.