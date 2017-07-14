 
 

Amazon Deal Of The Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Photo Printer

Posted: Jul 14 2017, 8:20am CDT

 

There are several gadgets on sale today on Amazon.

The Amazon Deal of the Day on July 14 is on the Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi 4x6" Photo Printer. Customers can pick up this color photo printer for $99.99, instead of the regular $139.99 on amazon.com.

The Kodak Photo Printer Dock PD-450 creates 4” x 6” prints with the simple press of a button. This dock is a charger and printer in one, letting you power your various devices while bringing every snapshot to paper. Easy print technology means you won’t need to transfer files to a computer or memory card.

Just plug in your Android phone via the 5-pin dock, or hook up your iPhone with the lightning charger. Press “One Touch,” watch the Kodak app launch, and print a standard sized print in an instant. This smart gadget is also fully compatible with your devices via the built in Wi-Fi network. It Also allows direct printing from your digital camera with PictBridge technology. More details on amazon.com.

Other deals of the day are on Belkin Outlet Surge protectors starting at $11.99. The whole Today's Deal page is full with electronics and tech accessories. You can find deals on cables, headsets, adapters and more on amazon.com.

Since yesterday, the top of the line Element 4K Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition is in stock. You can now get the 65-inch model for $899.99. The 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition was the most sold Television on Prime Day.

If you are in the market for an OLED TV, check out our OLED TV deals and stock tracking.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. We curated a list of popular TVs. Get notified on TV deals with The Tracker app.

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

