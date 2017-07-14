 
 

Giant Iceberg Splits From Antarctica

Posted: Jul 14 2017, 9:26am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica
Credit: MIDAS project
 

The crack in Larsen C ice shelf has finally created an iceberg of about 5,800 square kilometres

A massive iceberg containing more than one trillion ton of ice has finally broken away from Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf. The calving event occurred sometime between Monday and Wednesday after a longstanding rift completely cut through the ice shelf. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The iceberg which is likely to be named A68 measures approximately 2,240 square miles, making it one of largest icebergs ever recorded. Its size is large enough to fill almost two Lake Erie, the fourth largest lake of the five Great Lakes in North America. 

“The iceberg weighs more than a trillion tones, but it was already floating before it calved away so has no immediate impact on sea level.” Researchers from MIDAS Antarctic research project said.

The rift on Antarctic’s fourth largest ice shelf Larsen C was first detected in 2011 but it was not until late 2016 that it expanded at an alarming rate. By the start of July, the crack was grown 200 kilometers long, leaving just five kilometers of ice between the fully intact ice shelf and the iceberg calving. The scenario suggested that a huge iceberg could break off anytime soon.

Using radar images from the Sentinel-1 satellite, researchers from Project MIDAS led by Swansea University in the UK have monitored the progression of the rift throughout the last year and updated public with changing situation. With the calving, the Larsen C ice shelf has now lost more than 12 percent of its total surface area. The loss of such a large piece of ice could significantly change the landscape of the continent.

"We have been anticipating this event for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometers of ice. We will continue to monitor both the impact of this calving event on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and the fate of this huge iceberg.” Prof. Adrian Luckman, lead investigator with Swansea University, said in a statement.

Iceberg calving is a natural process and this is not the first time the Antarctic has seen icebergs produced in this way. Two large sections of Larsen C’s neighboring ice shelves A and B collapsed in 1995 and 2002, respectively. But since recently calved iceberg is the biggest to form in decades, its consequences could be more long term and devastating. There is every chance that remaining ice shelf could become unstable and completely disintegrate. Without ice shelves, glaciers melt faster and accelerate global sea level rise. 

“The interesting thing is what happens next, how the remaining ice shelf responds,” said Kelly Brunt, a glaciologist with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “Will the ice shelf weaken? Or possibly collapse, like its neighbors Larsen A and B? Will the glaciers behind the ice shelf accelerate and have a direct contribution to sea level rise? Or is this just a normal calving event?”

Researchers will keep a close eye on the signs of further changes across the  area.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

12 hours ago

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

5 days ago, 12:38am CDT

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

5 days ago, 4:18pm CDT

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

5 days ago, 12:09pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

40 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

56 minutes ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock &amp; Wi-Fi Photo Printer

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Photo Printer

2 hours ago

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 14

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 14

2 hours ago

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

4 hours ago

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

4 hours ago

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

5 hours ago

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

Next Generation Amazon Echo Takes on Apple HomePod

9 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 13

9 hours ago

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

18 hours ago, 3:48pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Latest Science News

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

12 hours ago

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

Mars Soil is Too Toxic for Life, Study Finds

5 days ago, 12:38am CDT

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin

5 days ago, 4:18pm CDT

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

5 days ago, 12:09pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

40 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

56 minutes ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock &amp; Wi-Fi Photo Printer

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Photo Printer

2 hours ago

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook