Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games
Apparently, five new games have arrived in the Nintendo Switch Eshop.

Owners of Switch have about seven days before the next release comes about. This would be Splatoon 2. In the mean time, they have five new games to play to their heart’s content. Also a couple of demos can be uploaded on 3DS.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

One of the novel games is an ACA Neo Geo classic. Termed Fatal Fury Special, it is available on Nintendo Switch eShop for $8. It is basically a renewed version of Fatal Fury 2, according to GameSpot.

There is speedier gaming, a flurry of attack moves and a list of more than a dozen fighters. Fatal Fury Special will be available on PS4 and Xbox One as well. Also De Mambo arrives on Switch. It is a game that sets you back by $13.

Four gamers may slog it out against each other via the Joy-Cons. A single button is used to ram each other with destructive intentions. The remaining three releases are indie conundrums in their own right.

Death Squared is one of them and it can be yours for $14.99. From a solo player to four players must operate this game by leading robots through hazardous terrain.

Then there is I and Me which costs about ten bucks. Two felines are controlled through side scrolling levels. Finally, there is the Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game which costs $7 on Nintendo Switch eShop. Players manipulate panels to defeat foreign panels. It is an interesting game.

Meanwhile, as far as 3DS is concerned, players have two novel demos that they can download from the Eshop. On the other hand a new game is headed for Nintendo Switch.

Termed Samurai Shodown, it is a 1993 fighter game and has been released on a limited number of consoles. It will be available on July 20th for $8.

