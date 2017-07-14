Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

WWE has announced WWE 2K18 arrival for the PS4 and Xbox One. Yet these are not the only setups to be getting the facility. Nintendo Switch will also host the game. The date for this is the fall season of this year.

A video clip showing Seth Rollins appeared recently and it portrayed the details regarding WWE 2K18. The wrestling game is making a return to Switch thanks to the very vocal demand by the clientele.

#WWE2K18 on #NintendoSwitch is not based on previous gen versions. Check the blog for more details! https://t.co/QYaNnO3xIz https://t.co/KhGobzCaAr— WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) July 10, 2017

This is the first time in half a decade that a WWE game has come to Nintendo Switch. About five years ago, WWE’13 was released on Wii and PS3 not to mention Xbox 360. WWE 2K18 has much in the way of souped up stuff when you compare it to 2016’s things.

There is a MyCareer mode, customization alternatives and one of the longest lists in the WWE games genre. Those gamers who pre-order the game will get a WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as a special bonus. WWE games are often trashy but this time around it will be different.

Normally, the graphics are old hat, the controls are made for clumsy handling and the over-flooding of the senses with screen stimuli lead to a state of impasse. With WWE 2K18, it is an entirely different story though.

When most gamers sit in front of their television sets, they want to be entertained. That sort of absorption in the experience is exactly what WWE 2K18 offers in the first place.

While up until now most WWE games have been a letdown, this one is something else entirely. It will entertain and excite the senses to no end. Gamers will be hooked on thie version which is far more exhilarating when you compare it to the dull experiences of the past.